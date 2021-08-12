Ciara on Getting Her Kids Out the Door to School Every Morning: It's 'Organized Chaos'

For Ciara, sending her kids back to school this year will be bittersweet.

"I love being able to see them all the time, being in the house lot more than ever," the mom-of-three, 35, tells PEOPLE of the past year. "But I'm excited for them to go ahead and get back into school as well. I'm not only going to be proud to see them going through those school doors, but I'm going to be also proud to see them wearing a backpack that Mommy designed."

That's right, the hitmaker has a new project she's hoping will see the same success as her music career: a partnership with Dare to Roam backpacks.

Ciara - Dare To Roam

The bags feature antimicrobial technology that helps keep them extra clean for germ-carrying kids. And with the purchase of every Ciara-designed Dare to Roam backpack or lunchbox, 3 percent of proceeds will go to the singer and husband Russell Wilson's Why Not You Foundation.

"We want to encourage people to 'dare to roam' and to add another safe layer to how we're protecting ourselves out there," Ciara says of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "And what really makes Dare to Roam unique is the antimicrobial technology that we put into our bags and the water-resistant finish that helps with preventing an overgrowth of bacteria. That was just really important to us to put some thought into what we were creating. And so, for me, I'm really proud of it and I'm excited."

Of getting her backpack-carrying kids Future Zahir, 7, and Sienna Princess, 4, out the door every day, the singer says it's "a balancing act."

"It's a little bit of organized chaos, a lot of moving parts, but I think the way that we get it done is by having things scheduled," she continues. "The schedule kind of gives us a guideline, it helps to keep us on track. And I think the thing is I was saying to someone earlier; that you'll never work a day in your life when you do what you love. And I think the fact that we're doing all that we love is what helps us to keep going."

What also helps keep her going (literally!) is son Win, 1, who recently took his first steps on video at Dad's Seattle Seahawks NFL training camp.

"He's the most turned up I think, and the most active of [my] three at this stage in his life," Ciara says. "He's got like a hybrid of a walk. He takes a few steps here and there, and then he goes back to his crawling, he's like a speed crawler. And he crawls with this one leg up, which is so funny. So, he's taking more steps, but he hasn't committed to the full walk yet. And he's so proud when he does, and he'll get back up and try it again. He knows it's a special moment every time it happens. We celebrate that when he does and it's so cute."

The Dare to Roam collection comes in three styles —Prodigy Adults, Prodigy Kids and a lunchbox — and is available for purchase at daretoroam.com, starting at $42.