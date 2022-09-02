Ciara and Kids Join Russell Wilson for Adorable Photos After Contract Extension: 'Glory to God'

Russell Wilson had Ciara and their children by his side as he signed the five-year, $245 million extension, the third most lucrative contract in NFL history in terms of guaranteed money

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022 05:04 PM
Russell Wilson Celebrates Historic Contract Extension with Family 'All Glory to God'
Photo: Russell Wilson/Instagram

Russell Wilson is making historic moves in his career, and he wants his kids to have a front seat to it all.

On Thursday, it was announced that the new Denver Broncos quarterback signed a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money, the third most lucrative in terms of guaranteed money in NFL history, according to ESPN.

Wilson shared moments from the special day on Instagram, showing wife Ciara and daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and sons Win, 2, and Future Zahir, 8 — whom Ciara shares with her rapper Future — at his side.

"There's No Body like You God! There will NEVER be!" he captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed the family posing with team executives. Other photos show the kids playing in the press conference area, with Wilson pretending to interview Future.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple began dating in early 2015 and married a little over a year later in July 2016.

Speaking with PEOPLE in July, Ciara talked about her kids' excitement for a new city. "So far, Denver's been incredible," the 36-year-old mom said at the time.

"They've been doing good. When we told them the news, everything was like, 'Yeah! New team. Yeah! New school. Yeah!' I don't know if they really realize what's going on sometimes. They're excited about the new chapter."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Russell Wilson/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Russell Wilson/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Russell Wilson/Instagram

In July, Wilson shared video of him getting in some football practice with Future and a friend.

"Post workout work with the young fellas!" Wilson, 33, wrote as a caption to the clip, which showed Future throwing a football between some palm trees — and displaying evidence of a very strong arm.

Future's friend Kingston also took a turn to go head-to-head with the Denver Broncos quarterback. Like, Future, he threw a strong pass under the watchful eye of Ciara.

"Future & Kingston young legends," added Wilson. "Watch out @NFL."

Related Articles
Russell Wilson Ciara
Russell Wilson Runs Football Drill with Son Future and Friend: 'Young Legends'
Russell Wilson Shares Sweet Photos of Kids Enjoying His and Ciara's Anniversary Trip
Russell Wilson Says His and Ciara's Three Kids 'Know How to Love': 'No Greater Feeling'
Russell Wilson and Ciara seen attending The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on June 30, 2022 in London, England.
Ciara Celebrates Six Years of Marriage to Russell Wilson with Sweet Instagram Post: 'Forever to Go'
ciara, russell wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Relationship Timeline
Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson
Ciara Says Kids Are Adjusting to 'New Chapter' in Denver After Russell Wilson Signs with Broncos
Ciara and Russell Wilson Introduce New Family Puppy 'Bronco': 'The Sweetest Surprise'
Ciara and Russell Wilson Introduce New Family Puppy 'Bronco': 'The Sweetest Surprise'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair)
Ciara Talks 'New Chapter' in Denver After Russell Wilson Signs with Broncos: 'I'm Really Excited'
ciara, russell wilson
Russell Wilson Says We Need to 'Coach Kids Harder': We Let Them 'Get Away with Stuff Nowadays'
Ciara & Russell Wilson on Competing with Each Other & Russell Spending $1 Million a Year on His Body
Russell Wilson Reveals the Line That Helped Him Land a Date with Wife Ciara
Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson
Ciara and Kids Support Russell Wilson as He's Introduced as New Denver Broncos Quarterback
Mariah Carey, Helen Mirren at D&G Show
Ciara, Ellen Pompeo and Vanessa Bryant's Families Join Mariah Carey, Helen Mirren at D&G Show
Kyle Allen
Houston Texans QB Kyle Allen Engaged to Summer Juraszek: 'Forever Isn't Long Enough'
ciara, russell wilson
Ciara and Kids Dress Up to Support Dad Russell Wilson as He's Honored at Super Bowl Breakfast
Jared Goff announces engagement to model Christen Harper
Lions' Quarterback Jared Goff Announces Engagement to Model Christen Harper: 'I'm the Luckiest'
ciara
Ciara and Son Win Twin with Matching Bronco Trucks: 'How We Roll'
Russell Wilson Proposes More Babies to Ciara as she guest hosts on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
Russell Wilson Proposes to Ciara Again, Asks Her for More Babies: 'Just Give Me One More'