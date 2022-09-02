Ciara and Kids Join Russell Wilson for Adorable Photos After Contract Extension: 'Glory to God'

Russell Wilson is making historic moves in his career, and he wants his kids to have a front seat to it all.

On Thursday, it was announced that the new Denver Broncos quarterback signed a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money, the third most lucrative in terms of guaranteed money in NFL history, according to ESPN.

Wilson shared moments from the special day on Instagram, showing wife Ciara and daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and sons Win, 2, and Future Zahir, 8 — whom Ciara shares with her rapper Future — at his side.

"There's No Body like You God! There will NEVER be!" he captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed the family posing with team executives. Other photos show the kids playing in the press conference area, with Wilson pretending to interview Future.

The couple began dating in early 2015 and married a little over a year later in July 2016.

Speaking with PEOPLE in July, Ciara talked about her kids' excitement for a new city. "So far, Denver's been incredible," the 36-year-old mom said at the time.

"They've been doing good. When we told them the news, everything was like, 'Yeah! New team. Yeah! New school. Yeah!' I don't know if they really realize what's going on sometimes. They're excited about the new chapter."

In July, Wilson shared video of him getting in some football practice with Future and a friend.

"Post workout work with the young fellas!" Wilson, 33, wrote as a caption to the clip, which showed Future throwing a football between some palm trees — and displaying evidence of a very strong arm.

Future's friend Kingston also took a turn to go head-to-head with the Denver Broncos quarterback. Like, Future, he threw a strong pass under the watchful eye of Ciara.

"Future & Kingston young legends," added Wilson. "Watch out @NFL."