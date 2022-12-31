Ciara Goes Sledding with Her Kids and Dances in the Snow in a Leotard During Wintry Getaway

Ciara is enjoying a wintry getaway with her kids!

The singer, 37, shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story Friday of her sledding with daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and Future Zahir, 8. Neither Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson, or their youngest son, Win Harrison, 2, were seen partaking in the outing.

In pictures and videos shared, Ciara was captured soaring down a snowy hill alongside her two children.

One clip shows Ciara and her oldest son — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Future — racing in matching red sleds and laughing when they nearly run into one another at the bottom of the hill.

For the outing, the mother of three wore a tan-colored ski suit with a white t-shirt underneath. She also added glam details to her outfit, including furry Moncler snow boots, fluffy white mittens and several gold bracelets.

Ciara also took part in an outfit change (with significantly fewer layers!) in a snowy TikTok posted the same day.

"When ya cold just put some pressure on it," the "Lose Control" singer captioned a dancing video, which sees her strutting in the show in a black leotard, bomber jacket and black fur trapper hat with the same furry boots.

"Snow Day But Make it Fashion," she wrote with the video.

ciara/Instagram

Ciara and her family were previously together when they visited Santa Claus and made gingerbread houses, as seen in a video shared on Instagram last week.

The brood also posed for more formal Christmas photos, which Ciara shared on Instagram. In the snapshots, she and Sienna wore black dresses while the boys were all dressed in tuxedos, posing in front of a Christmas tree.