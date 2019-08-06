Ciara Serves as Creative Director for Nike and Jordan's Fall Kids' Collection at Finish Line

Image zoom Ciara with son Future (L) and daughter Sienna for Finish Line Finish Line

Ciara is “1, 2 Step”-ing her way into the world of children’s fashion!

The 33-year-old singer has teamed up with Finish Line to serve as creative director for the athletic-wear retailer’s Nike/Jordan Kids fall collection.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to express my creativity in fashion through legendary brands,” Ciara says of the collaboration, for which she poses with daughter Sienna Princess, 2, and son Future Zahir, 5.

“I remember as a kid waiting in line at Finish Line to get the newest sneakers, so to have the opportunity to see my creative vision on those same shelves is a reminder no dream is too big,” she adds. “I can’t wait to infuse mine and my family’s style and energy into this process.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Ciara with son Future (L) and daughter Sienna for Finish Line Finish Line

RELATED: Soul and Style! Ciara Shares Video of Son Future Zahir, 5, Dancing After Losing His First Tooth

Music, motherhood and fashion aren’t the only areas of life Ciara has dabbled in. Recently, she completed a Harvard business course as well — but she insists this is just the beginning of her success.

“I feel like the sky is the limit and I’ve been really blessed to do a lot of cool things, but I do feel like it’s just getting started!” the star told PEOPLE at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in June. “I just want to keep on seeing where this journey takes me.”

The “Goodies” hitmaker also noted that her only specific objective in life is to make the most out of the cards she has been dealt within it.

“My ultimate goal is to maximize life and the opportunities that are coming my way,” she continued in her conversation with PEOPLE. “And also to make sure that I’m always taking care of my home as well. My family is my foundation. It’s what I call organized chaos.”

Image zoom Ciara and her kids Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Russell Wilson and Ciara Bring Their Adorable Children to the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

And Ciara’s household may not be done expanding, either. In celebration of the couple’s third wedding anniversary last month, her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, hinted that Sienna and Future could be getting a sibling in the near future.

“The way you love, I love that about you. The way you love our kids. You’re such a great mom,” Wilson, 30, said in the clip he posted on Instagram, which featured him praising his bride as she smiled beside him, three years after they tied the knot in England.

“You’re just an amazing woman. You’re an inspiration to so many people, so many ladies around the world,” he continued. “I love you for who you are. Many more years of love, fun and joy … and kids.”

At the mention of another child, Ciara yelled, “Oh!” and hilariously tried to exit the frame.