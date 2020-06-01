"I’m praying for the powers that be to unite and decide that it’s time for a change!" Ciara said

Ciara Posts Emotional Message to Her Son After Death of George Floyd: 'Enough Is Enough'

Ciara is sharing a message of positivity and hope for her 6-year-old son, Future Zahir.

On Sunday, the singer, who shares her son with ex Future, posted a sweet mother-son selfie on Instagram, in which she expressed her hope for Future Zahir to one day experience a change in racial equality and justice following the death of George Floyd.

"My sweet Baby Boy. I pray that when you get older A CHANGE will finally have come!!" Ciara, 34, wrote. "I’m going to keep my FAITH! I’m praying that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens won’t be in vain."

"Enough is Enough!" she added. "I’m praying for UNITY! I’m praying for the powers that be to unite and decide that it’s time for a change! ❤️✊🏽🙏🏽."

Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson, 31, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, commented on the post, writing, "❤️🙏🏾 Young King. We need a change now. Enough is Enough."

In the wake of Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last week, many stars have used their platforms to decry racial injustice and police brutality.

In a powerful video message shared over the weekend, Beyoncé encouraged her fans to continue to raise their voices. “We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain,” the singer, 38, said. “I’m not only speaking to people of color, if you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.”

Jamie Foxx shared his own video in which he featured photos of the many black lives that have been lost in recent years. “We cannot be silent anymore," the 52-year-old actor wrote. “We have to change policy when it comes to police brutality….Push for real change!! We cannot let all of these black folk down.”

Oprah Winfrey also emphasized the importance of taking active steps to combat racism.

“Those of us who have the ability to be seen or heard in our lives—whether you are Black or white, Asian or Hispanic—it is incumbent on all of us to not just be outraged when we see injustice,” Winfrey said in the latest edition of her Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward — Live Virtual Experience.

“It's not enough to just say 'It's so terrible.' We can't tolerate hate crimes perpetrated by authorities in this country,” Winfrey continued. “We need to speak up and say 'That will not happen on my watch.' We're going to do the work that it takes to dismantle in our own way.”

And as other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga called for political change, in another powerful post, Billie Eilish, 18, slammed the “All Lives Matter” movement on social media.

"Society gives you privilege just for being white. You can be poor, you can be struggling. And still your skin color is giving you more privilege than you even realize and nobody is saying that makes you better than anyone," she wrote. "It just lets you live your life without having to worry about surviving simply because of your skin color!!! You are privileged!!"

“The slogan of #blacklivesmatter does not mean other lives don’t. It’s calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don’t f— matter,” she continued. “And they f— do.”

Since George's death, outrage has carried on in the form of protests throughout U.S. cities like Minneapolis, New York, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, where acts of violence occurred over the weekend by both the demonstrators and the police.