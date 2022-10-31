Ciara and Daughter Sienna Twin as Venus and Serena Williams in Got Milk Ad for Halloween

Ciara and Sienna took on another iconic duo in their mother-daughter Halloween costumes, shared on Instagram Saturday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 05:23 PM
Ciara and Daughter Sienna Twin as Venus and Serena Williams in Halloween Photo
Photo: Dametreus (Meech) Ward

Ciara and daughter Sienna Princess are winning Halloween dressed as GOATs.

The "One, Two Step" singer and her 5-year-old daughter replicated Venus and Serena Williams' iconic Got Milk ad in celebration of Halloween.

"Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It. 🐐🐐," Ciara captioned the photo, tagging the tennis stars in it.

Mother and daughter pose side-by-side with braided hair, black outfits and milk mustaches in the photo, which adds a line to the ad language on the bottom thanking the sisters for their greatness on and off the court.

"To the best female athletes of all time! Venus and Serena, Love Ci Ci and Si Si."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Sienna, Ciara also shares son Win Harrison, 2, with NFL star husband Russell Wilson and son Future Zahir, 8, with rapper Future.

Earlier this month, Ciara celebrated settling into life living in Denver, where the family relocated as Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I'm so happy."

"I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver — it's pretty amazing," she continued.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, and their kids
Russell Wilson Instagram

All three kids were by the couple's side when it was announced that the new Denver Broncos quarterback signed a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money, the third most lucrative in terms of guaranteed money in NFL history, according to ESPN.

In March, Ciara and Wilson told PEOPLE how they are "grateful" for their full house. The singer and NFL player have embraced the chaos of managing their three kids, adding it is "non-stop entertainment."

"These kids are funny," Ciara continued. "Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously the older they get, the more they think they know."

Related Articles
Russell Wilson Calls Ciara His 'Queen' on Instagram for Her 36th Birthday: 'You Inspire the World'
Russell Wilson Calls Ciara His 'Queen' on Instagram for Her 36th Birthday: 'You Inspire the World!'
Russell Wilson and Ciara Family
Ciara Hails Her 'Incredible' New Life in Denver with Husband Russell Wilson and Their Kids
Russell Wilson Celebrates Historic Contract Extension with Family 'All Glory to God'
Ciara and Kids Join Russell Wilson for Adorable Photos After Contract Extension: 'Glory to God'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and wife Ciara look on prior to the Women's Singles Third Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Russell Wilson and Ciara Enjoy Date Night at Serena Williams' Box in the US Open
Hayley Hubbard family Halloween
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Ciara, Russell Wilson, and their kids
All About Ciara and Russell Wilson's 3 Kids
billboard music awards
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
West Hollywood, CA - Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart And Madelaine Petsch are all dressed up as the witches from 'Hocus Pocus' as they head to Vas Morgan's Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022
Russell Wilson Ciara
Russell Wilson Runs Football Drill with Son Future and Friend: 'Young Legends'
Russell Wilson Shares Sweet Photos of Kids Enjoying His and Ciara's Anniversary Trip
Russell Wilson Says His and Ciara's Three Kids 'Know How to Love': 'No Greater Feeling'
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States reacts against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Stars React to Serena Williams' Likely Final US Open Match: 'I'm Proud of You, My Friend'
ciara, russell wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Relationship Timeline
Ciara and Russell Wilson Introduce New Family Puppy 'Bronco': 'The Sweetest Surprise'
Ciara and Russell Wilson Introduce New Family Puppy 'Bronco': 'The Sweetest Surprise'
Russell Wilson and Ciara seen attending The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on June 30, 2022 in London, England.
Ciara Celebrates Six Years of Marriage to Russell Wilson with Sweet Instagram Post: 'Forever to Go'