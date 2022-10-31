Ciara and Daughter Sienna Twin as Venus and Serena Williams in Got Milk Ad for Halloween

Ciara and daughter Sienna Princess are winning Halloween dressed as GOATs.

The "One, Two Step" singer and her 5-year-old daughter replicated Venus and Serena Williams' iconic Got Milk ad in celebration of Halloween.

"Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It. 🐐🐐," Ciara captioned the photo, tagging the tennis stars in it.

Mother and daughter pose side-by-side with braided hair, black outfits and milk mustaches in the photo, which adds a line to the ad language on the bottom thanking the sisters for their greatness on and off the court.

"To the best female athletes of all time! Venus and Serena, Love Ci Ci and Si Si."

In addition to Sienna, Ciara also shares son Win Harrison, 2, with NFL star husband Russell Wilson and son Future Zahir, 8, with rapper Future.

Earlier this month, Ciara celebrated settling into life living in Denver, where the family relocated as Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I'm so happy."

"I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver — it's pretty amazing," she continued.

Russell Wilson Instagram

All three kids were by the couple's side when it was announced that the new Denver Broncos quarterback signed a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money, the third most lucrative in terms of guaranteed money in NFL history, according to ESPN.

In March, Ciara and Wilson told PEOPLE how they are "grateful" for their full house. The singer and NFL player have embraced the chaos of managing their three kids, adding it is "non-stop entertainment."

"These kids are funny," Ciara continued. "Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously the older they get, the more they think they know."