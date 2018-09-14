Mama's Mini-Me! Ciara Shows Off Her 16-Month-Old Daughter Sienna's Impressive Dance Moves

Ciara is passing her “1, 2 Step” on to her daughter!

The R&B singer just dropped her new track "Dose" on Friday, and one of the song’s biggest fans is her 16-month-old baby girl Sienna Princess.

“Si Si is Loving Dose,” Ciara, 32, captioned a video of the adorable little girl busting a move during rehearsals for the song’s music video, while back-up dancers cheer her on encouragingly.

“Video Rehearsals #ATL. #Dose out 9/14 Midnight EST. Video coming soon! #Dance 💃🏽,” the mother of two added.

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson recently took their daughter and the singer’s 4-year-old son Future Zahir to the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, where the Seattle Seahawks quarterback makes an annual appearance.

Future looked too cool in a red flannel shirt and matching sneakers, gray shorts and a white T-shirt with a cityscape design. He finished his look with a pair of sweet shades, posing for photos both with his family and by himself!

Sienna made her debut on the orange carpet, rocking an angelic ensemble that included a white shirt with a black star print, white tutu and silver sneakers.

Russell Wilson and Ciara with Sienna and Future Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Sienna’s first birthday in April was, appropriately, fit for royalty, featuring countless balloons, an extra-big birthday cake, a larger-than-life pink tulle skirt — and of course, no birthday princess would be complete without her crown.

“Princess Sienna’s 1st Birthday! 4.28.17,” the “Goodies” singer captioned her Instagram post. “Forever one of the best days of my life! #HappyBirthday angel.”