Ciara Reveals Her Family's 'Good Classic Christmas' Tradition: 'We Have Dance Parties!'

When it comes to Ciara and her crew, there’s no shortage of dance moves — especially at Christmas!

Ciara, 33, says she, her husband, Russell Wilson, 30, and two children, Future Zahir, 4, and 19-month-old Sienna Princess, like to have “good classic Christmas fun” when the holidays roll around.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s the classic stuff to do, but it’s the best stuff because we love to eat good food. Then we do karaoke. Our son Future always likes to say, ‘Let’s have a dance party,’ so we have dance parties!” Ciara told PEOPLE last month as she teamed up with the Radio City Rockettes for a special holiday dance class hosted by PANDORA Jewelry.

“We, of course, like to play good music … it’s the best because it’s all about love and enjoying each other and being in the Christmas spirit.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/VMN18/Getty Images For Nickelodeon

The “1, 2 Step” singer, who is also a brand ambassador for the popular jewelry company, was all smiles at the event as she promoted PANDORA’s 2018 Exclusive Holiday Charm and Ornament Gift Set. The limited-edition ornament and charm are inspired by the Rockettes’ costume.

RELATED STORY: Mama’s Mini-Me! Ciara Shows Off Her 16-Month-Old Daughter Sienna’s Impressive Dance Moves

Ciara was excited to sport the charm at the event, and told PEOPLE that the outing was the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.

“It’s my favorite time of the year, so I get really joyful and cheerful,” she said. She added of her family: “We have a good time.”

Along with her successful music career, Ciara has often expressed that she’s proud of her love-filled personal life.

After she and Wilson began dating in 2015, they officially tied the knot the next summer alongside friends and family at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

RELATED VIDEO: Russell Wilson and Ciara Bring Their Adorable Children to the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Along with little Future (from her relationship with rapper Future), she welcomed Sienna last April. And the singer has said she can’t wait to have more children.

“Hopefully there will be more kids, for sure,” she said recently as she graced the cover of Wonderland Magazine‘s Winter Issue. “Well, you know, I got time! I’m a woman of ambition on a mission, so when the timing is right, of course!”