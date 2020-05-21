Ciara Celebrates Son Future's 6th Birthday with Quarantine Obstacle Course: 'Grateful for Joy'

"I’m just so proud and grateful!” Ciara, who is currently expecting her third child, wrote in a sweet birthday tribute to her baby boy

Ciara made sure her son Future Zahir had an extra special 6th birthday!

Pulling out all the stops, the singer and husband Russell Wilson made sure there were plenty of at-home activities to keep the whole family entertained for her son's birthday bash on Tuesday. In addition to a festive sign in the backyard, which spelled out her son's name in big white letters, they played some family games, including dodgeball, and also made a quarantine "obstacle course.”

Besides besting the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31, during a spinning tops battle, the birthday boy, who is the son of the singer and ex-fiancé Future, showed off his skills during a water bottle flipping game.

Joining in on all of the fun was Ciara and Wilson’s daughter 3-year-old Sienna Princess.

Of course, no birthday bash is complete without a festive cake!

In honor of some of her son’s favorite hobbies, Ciara, who is expecting her third child, treated the youngster to a whimsical “Nerf and Beyblades cake.” Additional party snacks and refreshments included virgin Strawberry Daiquiris, complete with colorful umbrellas, as well as a s’mores bar, which was the perfect snack when it came time to do a little indoors camping!

“Counting The Blessings,” the soon-to-be mother of three wrote on Instagram, alongside a smiling family photo from the day. “Grateful for Joy. Good ol Qurantine [sic] Obstacle Course and In Door Camping Birthday for The Birthday Boy.”

Earlier in the day, she also shared an adorable video of herself planting 6 adoring birthday kisses on her son. “My Baby Boys growing up, and I’m just so proud and grateful!” she wrote.

In his own affectionate post, Wilson called the youngster his “daily inspiration” and “best friend.”

“Your future is forever endless and I pray you swim into every opportunity and obstacle in life with this much Love and Enthusiasm. Happy 6th Birthday Future! Daddy loves you!” he wrote.

Ciara announced her happy pregnancy news in January, and just last month, she and her husband revealed the sex of their baby on their way.

In a sweet video, Future made it clear that he was hoping for a baby brother, while Ciara said that she only hoped for "whatever God" had in mind for their family.

As blue smoke and confetti filled the air, the entire family was overjoyed — especially little Future, who ran around the yard excitedly as his mother broke out into a happy dance.

The couple recently surprised a group of military moms-to-be during a virtual baby shower, which involved about 50 pregnant service members or spouses stationed at Fort Hood Army Base in Texas.