Reese Witherspoon's Ballin' Birthday, Ciara's Star-Studded Baby Shower & More Weekend News
Ah, the first weekend of spring.
If you were too busy saying buh-bye to winter to keep up with the Kardashians, here’s what you missed (yes, including Kim’s whereabouts):
5. Happy Birthday, Reese Witherspoon!
Witherspoon’s 38th birthday was a ball – no, really. The actress marked the milestone with a night of bowling in Nashville on Saturday. See her birthday selfie.
4. The Cutest Couple of the Weekend
Just call them the dream team: Mila Kunis and fiancé Ashton Kutcher watched home team Los Angeles Clippers defeat the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. The bride-to-be showed off her sporty side and her impressive sparkler. Check out that engagement ring!
3. Ready to Live Vicariously Through Nikki Sixx?
The Mötley Crüe bassist and new wife Courtney Bingham are starting married life on a super sweet (and super tan!) note. The newlyweds are enjoying their honeymoon in Bora Bora, where they’ve been hitting the spa, relaxing on the beach and spending some quality time in their private bungalow at the St. Regis. Warning: pics may induce jealousy.
2. Kevin Bacon Kicks Off Those Sunday Shoes Again
Everybody cut? No problem! Bacon proved he’s still got it while stopping by The Tonight Show on Friday to recreate his famous Footloose moves from 30 years ago. Not even host Jimmy Fallon dared to challenge him to a dance-off. Watch Bacon on the dance floor.
1. Go Inside Ciara’s Baby Shower!
Mom-to-be Ciara found herself in good company as she celebrated the upcoming arrival of her baby boy with fiancé Future. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were on-hand for Saturday’s festivities, which were hosted by gal pals La La Anthony, Lisa Ellis and Yolonda Frederick. PHOTOS: The revealing cake, Southern menu and more.