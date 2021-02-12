Ciara Reveals One of the Things She Finds Sexiest About Russell Wilson: 'It's Hot'

Ciara and Wilson share son Win Harrison, 6 months, and daughter Sienna Princess, 3, as well as Future Zahir, 6, who the singer shares with ex Future

Ciara thinks "the most sexy" thing about Russell Wilson is how he cares for their children.

The singer, 35, and NFL player, 32, share son Win Harrison, 6 months, and daughter Sienna Princess, 3, as well as Future Zahir, 6, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.

"I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this," Ciara told GQ in the couple's joint cover story.

Wilson added, "Every day I come home from work and it's late at night, it's after film and practice and all that, and me and Ciara are together, and we just smile from ear-to-ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family but it's also, you know, our family. It's us."

According to Ciara, the quarterback's relationship with their children is a very attraction quality.

"Russ — I mean, he did talk about, you know, how he feels and this passion from a father's perspective, but what's always been beautiful about Russ is just to see him from day one, excitingly jumping in and changing diapers," the singer said.

She added, "He's obviously really beautiful to me in every way, but the father in him is by far one of the things that makes him the most sexy to me. Hot. To me it's hot."

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is also a dedicated stepfather to Future Zahir, whom he met when he was only nine months old.

"I think the greatest thing that I've ever learned in life is probably in that relationship with Future, because the reality of being a stepparent is that biologically they're not necessarily yours, but the reality is that you have to love them as if they are," Wilson said.

"They're your own blood in a way," Wilson added. "You get to love them that way. And I think every kid deserves that and needs that and yearns for that."

One of the many ways Wilson stays connected to their children is by sending "inspirational" messages to them "at least once a week, or every day sometimes and especially when I'm in the grind of being busy."

He shared, "For example: 'Hey,' you know, 'Future, be a leader. Be who you are.' And Sienna: 'Don't forget you're a queen.' "

Above all, Wilson said faith is the top pillar of his relationship with Ciara and their family.