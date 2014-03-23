Ciara Celebrates Baby Shower with Celeb Pals in L.A.
This baby’s coming soon!
On Saturday, Ciara celebrated the upcoming arrival of her baby during an intimate shower with friends and family at a private home in Los Angeles.
Hosted by her best gal pals La La Anthony, Lisa Ellis and Yolonda Frederick, the party kicked off just after noon and went on for several hours.
Several of Ciara’s famous friends — including Kim Kardashian (check out the cute pic she posted from the event on Instagram below!) — arrived with gifts in hand for the mom-to-be.
While the Grammy-winning singer (who wore a Naeem Khan white and red embroidered caftan) has stayed mum on the sex of her impending bundle of joy, a source tells PEOPLE Ciara and rapper fiancé Future are expecting a baby boy.
“She came into Bel Bambini with Kim Kardashian to register for her baby boy — mostly for clothes.”
Her blue and gold shower invite might have been a giveaway too. But one thing’s for sure, he or she will be one musical baby!
— Melody Chiu
RELATED GALLERY: Inside Ciara’s Sweet & Chic Baby Shower
This embed is invalid
This embed is invalid
This embed is invalid
This embed is invalid