Ciara and Son Win Twin with Matching Bronco Trucks: 'How We Roll'

Like mother, like son!

Ciara and her youngest son, Win Harrison, were seen whipping the same Bronco SUVs in an adorable clip posted to the singer's Instagram Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, Ciara, 36, rides in her Bronco while 1-year-old Win shows off his mini matching car beside her. As she and Win sit side-by-side in their rides, a cover of Bruno Mars' "Talking to the Moon" plays in the background.

"How We Roll," Ciara captioned the video, adding filming credit to her husband and Win's dad, Russell Wilson, by writing, "🎥: by Daddy."

Ciara and Wilson, 33, who have been married since 2016, share Win and daughter Sienna Princess, 4. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 7, whom she shares with ex Future.

Win marked a milestone in August when he walked his first steps on the Seattle Seahawks' practice field while visiting Wilson, who is the team's quarterback, at training camp. Russell captured the exciting moment on Instagram, where he shared multiple photos of his son on the move.

"Win's first steps!" he wrote. "Witnessing Win walk on the practice field for the first time.. it hit me that God orders our steps."

He added, "So many times in life I would always want to control & decide what is best or what I should do. Going into year 10 & watching my kids grow has given me such a perspective in life of a 'Rookie.' "

ciara Credit: Ciara/Instagram

Earlier in the summer, Ciara and Wilson celebrated Win's first birthday in July. The "One, Two, Step" singer and her NFL star husband each posted birthday tributes to their son on Instagram, with Ciara writing, "The BIG 1!! WINning today and Everyday!"

She added, "You are the cutest and sweetest baby boy! Always dancing, smiling, and laughing…Always all over the place!" Ciara continued. "The worlds [sic] going to have to keep up! :) I'm so excited and grateful to be celebrating you today! I love you so much My little Prince. #HappyBirthday WIN!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilson posted a throwback video of his son, which he captioned, "July 23. Blessed. Anointed. Called. Your curiosity. Your focus. Your joy. You are loved.