Ciara and Russell Wilson Want to Inspire Kids to 'Pursue Their Dreams' With New Picture Book

"Why not you?"

This is the question Ciara and Russell Wilson are asking kids with their upcoming picture book.

On Wednesday, the couple announced that Why Not You? will be published by Random House Books for Young Readers on March 1, 2022. The kids' book, illustrated by Jessica Gibson, is an extension of their Why Not You Foundation, which they started in 2014 to "equip today's youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow's leaders," according to the foundation website. The book poses questions like: "Why can't you be the star? Why can't you change the world? Why can't you tell your story?"

"As parents to three amazing children, we know how important it is to share the gift of reading with kids at an early age," the "Level Up" singer, 35, and quarterback, 32, said in a joint statement. "Through this book, we hope to not only encourage kids worldwide to read but also inspire them to pursue their dreams with a 'Why Not You' attitude."

The couple married in July 2016 and share son Win Harrison, 14 months, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and son Future Zahir, 7, Ciara's child with ex Future. Their goal as parents is to raise their kids with the same inspiring lesson they were taught while growing up.

Ciara and Wilson were taught to "dream big, emphasizing that everything is possible with hard work and faith," according to the press release. Now, they want to bring that lesson to other kids across the country.

"I was drawn to Ciara and Russell's inspiring message from the start," said senior executive editor Sara Sargent in a statement. "It's so important to empower children to believe in themselves and their potential, and the work Ciara and Russell do through their foundation has blown me away. We are thrilled to translate their philanthropic efforts into a picture book that tells kids they can achieve absolutely anything."

Even as the Wilsons focus on their careers and collective projects like Why Not You?, they're also focused on enjoying time with their kids.

Ciara spoke to PEOPLE in July days after Win's birth about raising a family during the COVID-19 pandemic. "With Russell playing football and me having music, sometimes he's going this way and I'm going that way," she said. "It's been a blessing being able to be with my family more than normal. We have faith that we're going to figure it all out."

"A baby has so many milestones and there's so much to look forward to," Ciara added. "It's a house full of love."