Ciara and Russell Wilson Hope Their Career Moves Teach Their Kids Valuable Life Lessons

Ciara and Russell Wilson are making power couple moves.

The grammy-winning artist and the NFL quarterback have had extraordinary success in their respective careers, but have focused the past few years on combining what they love and sharing them together through a number of joint business ventures. Ciara, 35, and Wilson, 32, spoke with PEOPLE to discuss the next steps they're taking in their careers and the true reason behind them.

As a couple, they've teamed up over the past year to create their one-of-a-kind fragrance, R&C The Fragrance Duo, an entertainment production company, Why Not You Productions, and fashion house, The House of LR&C. Ciara says that even prior to being in each other's lives, she and her husband have always had the same interests, noting that "diving into" these joint projects is a good combination of work and play.

"It's always fun going to work, because I know I'm going to see him in that moment and we had those common interests at the base of everything that we've started," the "Level Up" singer says. "I think about it all from a family legacy point. We hope we can do our best and leave a good legacy behind for our children, our children's children, if I could say so. But it all definitely started from ... we both had a common interest in everything that we're doing."

Wilson added that dabbling in the fashion world is something the two definitely have their eyes on in the business world, but in the meantime, they've started with something that's more focused on impact and the ability to teach their children valuable lessons.

Ciara and Wilson - who tied the knot in 2016 - are parents to daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and sons Future Zahir (whom Ciara shares with ex-fiancé Future) and Win Harrison, 11 months. The couple recently partnered with All Good diapers for the brand's #NewOriginals initiative to donate up to 10 million diapers to those in need by the end of 2021, a company they say is perfect for their baby boy.

"We were so excited about the opportunity to impact and join all that on our missions and know that every time a box of diapers is purchased, in that same moment you provide for a family in need. I think we've got to help in any place we can," Ciara says. "Being able to make a difference in someone's life and their child's life is pretty significant. Sometimes simple things can go a really long way."

Wilson adds that "it's amazing to see how much impact we can all have together," while mentioning the values he wants to instill in his children like love, patience, respect and care.

"Hopefully I can always demonstrate that and show that to them and how much those things will take you a long way," the NFL star says. He explains that, especially approaching Father's Day, he's glad that he and Ciara can set an example for their kids to "grow mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually." And it starts with how the couple navigates their family dynamics by having open conversations, despite Future, Sienna, and Win still being at young ages.

Ciara explains that she's taught her kids to give back to the community by incorporating conversations about how fortunate they are compared to others who may be struggling financially, and taking time to acknowledge that in their family prayers. She tells PEOPLE that, "we hope that when it's all said and done, that our kids will really value things they truly see value in life, and have respect for the things that they also get in life. It's always good to see how they're excited to give," noting how vocal Future and Sienna are in expressing that to their parents.

"I hope that throughout their journey in life, and as they continue to get older, that they always feel like home is a safe place and that we can talk about everything that we need to talk about and you know that they know they will always have that in us and I think it's so important," she adds.

For now, Ciara and Russell have all eyes on their youngest son, simply enjoying his energy as they approach his first birthday in July. And the singer has big plans for how she wants to celebrate baby Win.

"I call Win superbaby. I just feel like we should do something where he can have a whole obstacle course for babies because he is so all over the place. He has so much energy. I kind of want to make my own little mini Gymboree party," Ciara explains before noting that her husband was looking at her like she was crazy while describing the birthday celebration.