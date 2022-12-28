Ciara and Russell Wilson's Kids Greet Santa, Make Gingerbread Houses in Christmas Celebration

Ciara and Russell Wilson are loving Christmastime in Denver.

The singer and the NFL quarterback enjoyed visiting Santa and making gingerbread houses this year as a family of five — which includes their two children, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2, as well as the singer's 8-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future.

"Let it Snow Love 🤶🎅❤️🎁🎄," the singer captioned a video shared on Instagram Sunday, where the kids could be seen enjoying holiday activities and getting excited to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The family of five also posed for more formal Christmas photos that Ciara, 37, also shared on Instagram, where she and Sienna wear black dresses while the guys were all dressed in tuxedos, posing in front of a Christmas tree. Win sits on Ciara's lap in the photo, while Russell, 34, sits on the arm of the chair where Sienna and Future are sitting.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The family wished followers a happy Thanksgiving in an Instagram video montage last month featuring scenes from their day.

"My World. My heart is full ❤️+ 🥘#Thanksgiving," she captioned the video.

With her track with Summer Walker called "Better Thangs" playing over it, Ciara could be seen dancing around her house alone, with her dog, and with Sienna. At one point of the video, Future took the phone to take a video of his mom dancing in front of the tree, smiling and showing off his braces just before grabbing it.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband offers his expert tips and advice.

Christian Petersen/Getty

"He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three told PEOPLE exclusively of the Broncos quarterback at the New York Fashion Week event in September.

Whether it's practicing to throw a perfect spiral or allotting time on the field to run drills, Ciara admitted that Wilson can be hard on his stepson at times when it comes to coaching — but noted, "He's firm with love though."

She emphasized, "He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful."