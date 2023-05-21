Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Son Future On His 9th Birthday: 'You Are a Leader'

Ciara and Russell Wilson are wishing their eldest a happy birthday!

The pair shared separate posts to Instagram in honor of Future Zahir on his 9th birthday over the weekend, and both came complete with heartfelt messages. Future is the son of Ciara's and her ex, rapper Future.

"My 1st Born! My life was forever changed when I had you," Ciara, 37, wrote. "I'm so proud of the young boy you are becoming every day!"

"So loving, talented, compassionate, anointed, and smart," she continued. "The Big 9!! Happy Birthday, Big Boy! Mommy loves you so much! ❤️🎂"

Ciara's post, soundtracked by her own song "I Got You," featured clips and images of Future hanging with his mom, enjoying some athletics just like his stepdad, and spending quality time with his siblings — Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 2.

In a post of his own, Wilson, 34, toasted his "young king" with a sweet collage video soundtracked by Marvin Sapp's "Rivers Flow."

"Future, We love you. 9 represents confidence, skill & wisdom," the quarterback wrote. "The last of the single digits."

"You are a Leader, Compassionate to others, an amazing big brother, and an amazing son. But most importantly you are a Child of God," Wilson concluded his post.

Just last year, the family of five moved to Denver after Wilson was traded to the Broncos following 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Ahead of the CMT Artists of the Year awards in October, Ciara told Entertainment Tonight that life in the city was "amazing."

"The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is good," Ciara said. "I'm so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver — it's pretty amazing," she added to the outlet.

There's still been some adjusting when it comes to an altitude of more than 5,000 ft, which Ciara has called a "beast."

"Walking up three — just like one flight of stairs, I'm like, 'Okay, I need some water. I need to take a deep breath. I got to come back. Alright, I'm back.' I mean, it's really something, and you feel it, but it's been incredible."

Ciara, Russell Wilson, and their kids
Russell Wilson Instagram

The pair explained to PEOPLE in March 2022 how life can be chaotic when managing their three kids, adding it is "non-stop entertainment."

"These kids are funny," Ciara continued. "Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously the older they get, the more they think they know."

She also explained that the kids "run the house", with the youngest son Win "leading the charge" with his siblings. "They say the third baby kind of moves or learns the quickest because they're trying to keep up with their siblings, and he's on it," she said. "He's talking really early, he's moving, he's a big baby and he's really tall, you know?"

