Ciara and Russell Wilson's Daughter Sienna Celebrates Sixth Birthday with 'Epic' Party

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated daughter Sienna Princess' sixth birthday with an epic celebration!

The couple marked the toddler's special milestone over the weekend with a ninja-themed party filled with snacks, an inflatable slide, and outdoor games.

The event was highlighted through a fun Instagram post on Sunday that began with Ciara, 37, gifting her daughter $100.

"I know you're going to go open your presents, but I have to tell you, I have something for you that I know you're going to like," the "Goodies" singer proclaimed before gifting the cash to her adorable toddler.

"One hundred dollars," Sienna said. "Thank you so much!"

Sienna Princess Wilson. Ciara/instagram

The video then shows Sienna dressed up in a black ninja costume alongside her friends as they partake in activities that include painting, tug-of-war, and petting a giant snake.

"The Ninja Princess Sienna Birthday was epic! 🫶🏽🌸🥷," proclaimed Ciara in the post's caption.

"Si Si had a blast!!!!! Such a special day💕🌸" added celebrity makeup artist Yolanda Frederick in the comment section. Animal Specialist Mike Holston echoed the same sentiments writing, "What an awesome day Happy birthday 🎊 👑✨ ."

ciara/instagram

In addition to Sienna, Ciara also shares son Win Harrison, 2, with her NFL quarterback husband, 34, and son Future Zahir, 8, with rapper Future.

While celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary in July, the couple spoke candidly about their journey through parenthood.

"Doing life with you has been everything I've hoped for, dreamt of, and more," wrote the Grammy Award winner in an Instagram tribute. Stevie Wonder's "Ribbon in the Sky" accompanied a montage of videos of the pair's wedding day, them dancing, and enjoying time together on a boat, in addition to other romantic memories.

Russell Wilson and Ciara. Russell Wilson/instagram

"It's the best feeling in the world waking up to you every day," Ciara wrote. "I'm a better woman because of you."

The Denver Broncos quarterback shared the same affection in the comment section by writing: "Mrs. Wilson. You have filled my heart with joy since the moment I met you. Loving you and Future, Sienna, and Win is the greatest blessing and gift ever. Cheers to Year 6. Cheers to Love. Cheers to Us. Mi Amore."

After his first season with the Denver Broncos ended, Ciara continued to support her husband as someone who "embraces adversity and stays neutral through it all. Someone who can't be influenced by the words or opinions of others. Someone who loves loving others, serving others, and is always there for his family."

Russell Wilson and Ciara. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"I don't know exactly where to start with what I want to say, as this season has been a roller coaster ride like no other," she wrote in a post in January, which included a mashup of video clips from the football season. "I've watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all! Your faith, belief, and confidence never wavered!"