Ciara and Russell Wilson's Daughter Sienna Celebrates Sixth Birthday with 'Epic' Party

The singer and NFL star marked the special occasion by throwing their daughter a ninja-themed birthday party over the weekend

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on May 1, 2023 09:43 PM
Ciara, Russell Wilson, and their kids
Photo: Russell Wilson Instagram

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated daughter Sienna Princess' sixth birthday with an epic celebration!

The couple marked the toddler's special milestone over the weekend with a ninja-themed party filled with snacks, an inflatable slide, and outdoor games.

The event was highlighted through a fun Instagram post on Sunday that began with Ciara, 37, gifting her daughter $100.

"I know you're going to go open your presents, but I have to tell you, I have something for you that I know you're going to like," the "Goodies" singer proclaimed before gifting the cash to her adorable toddler.

"One hundred dollars," Sienna said. "Thank you so much!"

Ciara/Russell Wilson - Sienna
Sienna Princess Wilson. Ciara/instagram

The video then shows Sienna dressed up in a black ninja costume alongside her friends as they partake in activities that include painting, tug-of-war, and petting a giant snake.

"The Ninja Princess Sienna Birthday was epic! 🫶🏽🌸🥷," proclaimed Ciara in the post's caption.

"Si Si had a blast!!!!! Such a special day💕🌸" added celebrity makeup artist Yolanda Frederick in the comment section. Animal Specialist Mike Holston echoed the same sentiments writing, "What an awesome day Happy birthday 🎊 👑✨ ."

Ciara and Russell Wilson's Daughter Sienna Celebrates Sixth Birthday with 'Epic' Party
ciara/instagram

In addition to Sienna, Ciara also shares son Win Harrison, 2, with her NFL quarterback husband, 34, and son Future Zahir, 8, with rapper Future.

While celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary in July, the couple spoke candidly about their journey through parenthood.

"Doing life with you has been everything I've hoped for, dreamt of, and more," wrote the Grammy Award winner in an Instagram tribute. Stevie Wonder's "Ribbon in the Sky" accompanied a montage of videos of the pair's wedding day, them dancing, and enjoying time together on a boat, in addition to other romantic memories.

Russell Wilson Calls Ciara His 'Queen' on Instagram for Her 36th Birthday: 'You Inspire the World'
Russell Wilson and Ciara. Russell Wilson/instagram

"It's the best feeling in the world waking up to you every day," Ciara wrote. "I'm a better woman because of you."

The Denver Broncos quarterback shared the same affection in the comment section by writing: "Mrs. Wilson. You have filled my heart with joy since the moment I met you. Loving you and Future, Sienna, and Win is the greatest blessing and gift ever. Cheers to Year 6. Cheers to Love. Cheers to Us. Mi Amore."

After his first season with the Denver Broncos ended, Ciara continued to support her husband as someone who "embraces adversity and stays neutral through it all. Someone who can't be influenced by the words or opinions of others. Someone who loves loving others, serving others, and is always there for his family."

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 19, 2022 in New York City.
Russell Wilson and Ciara. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"I don't know exactly where to start with what I want to say, as this season has been a roller coaster ride like no other," she wrote in a post in January, which included a mashup of video clips from the football season. "I've watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all! Your faith, belief, and confidence never wavered!"

