"Never imagined I could have a bond like what we have with my little girl," wrote Ciara on Instagram

Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Daughter Sienna on Third Birthday: 'She Lights Up the World'

Ciara and Russell Wilson are honoring their "little Princess" on her birthday!

On Tuesday, the couple's daughter Sienna Princess turned 3, and to mark her big day, the "Level Up" singer, 34, and the NFL star, 31, showed their love for her on Instagram. Ciara — who is also mom to Future Zahir, 6 next month — shared a video of Sienna dressed in pink overalls and a striped T-shirt, as she smiled in their living room and said she's "happy" on her birthday.

"Our Princess Sienna turns 3 today! I’m so happy," wrote Ciara, who is currently pregnant with her third child, in the caption. "Never imagined I could have a bond like what we have with my little girl. She lights up the world! #HappyBirthday Mommy’s little Princess 💕"

Sienna received some sweet birthday wishes in the comment section, with stars like Halle Berry and Jennifer Hudson sharing sentiments. Vanessa Bryant wrote, "We love you Sisi! Happy birthday! ❤️," while La La Anthony commented: "My baby is growing up fast and she’s so beautiful. Auntie La La loves you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday!!!"

Chris Pratt, who is expecting his second child, wrote, "Oh wow!!! She is the cutest! Happy birthday Sienna!"

On his own Instagram account, Wilson showed glimpses of their birthday festivities themed to Disney's Frozen, complete with icy balloons and decorations inside their home.

"THANKFUL. Since Day 1. You have been a true beaming light in our lives Sienna. We love you! All the way to the moon and back! Daddy’s girl," wrote Wilson. "Happy Birthday My Love. 3 years old! Daddy & Mommy’s favorite number!"

On Ciara's Instagram Story, the mom showed how she pampered her little girl with a mini spa day in the comfort of their home. "Nail shop for the princess," she said, showing off an arrangement of nail polish and a pink foot bath.

Sienna also got a FaceTime call from a famous face — JoJo Siwa! The Nickelodeon star, 16, chatted with the birthday girl while wearing glittery makeup and a bright pink bow. "Thank you for the Bday call today @JoJoSiwa! Sienna was so happy to see you," wrote Ciara over a screen grab of their call.

Announcing Sienna's birth in 2017, Ciara and Wilson wrote on Instagram a sweet message to their new addition at the time. Sienna was born at 7:13 p.m. in Los Angeles, weighing in at 7 lbs., 13 oz.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy,” the parents wrote.