Ciara Says She's '35 Lbs.' Away from Her Weight-Loss Goal 3 Months After Giving Birth to Son Win

Ciara is getting closer to achieving her postpartum fitness goals.

The singer, who gave birth to 3-month-old son Win Harrison in July, showed off her weight loss progress on Instagram Tuesday and told followers that she's feeling "good" as she nears her goal weight.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing black knee-high boots and a snakeskin trench in the photo, the "Goodies" singer wrote in the caption, "35 & 35 more lbs to go...and I feel good! Loving the process and progress!"

But her fitness progress isn't the only thing Ciara has been celebrating.

On Sunday, Ciara celebrated her 35th birthday and her husband Russell Wilson made sure to mark the occasion with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31, started his lengthy post.

"You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies," he continued. "I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet."

Wilson added, "You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that... the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you. ❤️ Happy Birthday, Babylove!"

In addition to Win, Wilson and Ciara, who have been married since 2016, share daughter Sienna Princess, 3. Ciara is also a mom to 6-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future.

The NFL player recently shared a photo of baby Win on Instagram, captioning it "'99 problems but Win ain't one.' #99Club," referencing the athlete being awarded "99 Club" status in the Madden NFL '21 video game rankings.

Last month, Ciara applauded Wilson's skills in fatherhood, recalling to Access how helpful he was during the delivery of their newest addition. Ciara raved about her "pretty darn awesome" husband's jack-of-all-trades attitude in the delivery room during the "smooth," "amazing" birth.

"He was like everything in one," she said. "He was a cameraman, making sure the camera was set up right so we could get the angle when the baby comes out. And he actually helped pull Win out near the end, which was really sweet."