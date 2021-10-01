Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The toy line will be available on sites like Amazon, Target and Walmart

Choo choo! New Chuggington toys coming through!

The animated children's show, which airs on Disney Jr., has rolled out a new toy line for preschoolers, with a variety of interactive track sets and trains available now for purchase.

The Chuggington Safari Track Set with Motion Control, which retails for $35, allows kids to join safari guide Mtambo on a tour of Safari Park — the wildest place in Chuggington!

On the adventure, conductors ages 3 and up can tap on Mtambo's roof to activate his motorized T.A.G. (Touch and Go) touch controls to begin the journey.

The Chuggington All Aboard Starter Set with Motion Control, which retails for $20, also uses T.A.G. touch controls and takes young conductors on an adventure with Wilson through the Depot. Along the way, two railroad crossings can be moved up and down.

toys Credit: Target

The Chuggington Radio Control Wilson, on sale for $20, is a remote control train complete with fun Wilson voices and sounds from the TV show.

Perfect for small conductors, the easy-to-hold controller has large-sized buttons and bright, simple labels. Little engineers can take the wheel and drive Wilson forward, to the side or even make the train spin in a circle.