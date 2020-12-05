Chuck Wicks Welcomes Son Tucker Elliott: 'Kasi and I Are Beside Ourselves'

The news of Chuck Wicks' baby boy's arrival comes alongside the release of his new single "Old with You"

Tucker Elliott Wicks has made his debut!

Chuck Wicks and wife Kasi welcomed their first child together, a son, on Friday, Dec. 4, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Tucker, who weighed 8 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 18.5 inches long, was born at 2:30 p.m.in Nashville, Tennessee, arriving with a full head of dark hair.

"Kasi and I are beside ourselves. The IVF process is an extremely emotional one and so many many tears were shed of joy and love when Tucker arrived into the world healthy and perfect," says Wicks, 41, who also dropped his new single "Old with You" on Friday — the same day Kasi (whom the song is about) was induced. "We can't wait to shower him with love every single day. Also... Kasi is a rockstar!"

In regards to their son's name, Chuck explains, "We knew we were gonna use Elliott which is my mom's maiden name... and my middle name is Elliott. And as Kasi and I were throwing first names out we both have always loved the name Tucker. Plus we tested yelling his name out for sports and it's gotta good flow!"

Wicks and his wife, 36, revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in June that they had a son on the way after months of trying to get pregnant, having learned that they were suffering from infertility — and the problem rested with Wicks.

"As a man," the country artist told PEOPLE at the time, "the last thing you want someone to tell you is you can't do this. It makes you feel small. It makes you feel like you're not a man."

The couple, who tied the knot in July of last year, underwent in vitro fertilization and were able to get one chromosomally normal embryo, which then became the son they'd hoped for.

With Kasi's three daughters — Avery, 10 next month, Madison, 20, and Makenzie, 21 (the latter two adopted during her earlier marriage) — Chuck joked to PEOPLE, "We're loaded up on estrogen!"

And of all the members of their large blended family, none have been more supportive than Kasi's beloved older brother, Jason Aldean, and his wife, Brittany.

The Aldeans' optimistic spirit, of course, was earned from their own successful experiences dealing with infertility. Jason, 43, and Brittany, 33, have been open about the fact that both of their children — daughter Navy Rome, 22 months, and son Memphis, 3 — were conceived through IVF.

"Their attitude was so positive," Kasi told PEOPLE in June, sharing that they had the same medical team as Aldean and Brittany. "They just helped us stay positive, as well."

"Even when we were, like, 'There's only one [embryo], we don't know if it's going to survive,' " she added, "my brother was like, 'Oh, it's going to survive.' He never questioned it for one second."