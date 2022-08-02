Christy Turlington and Husband Ed Burns Snap Rare Family Photo with Their Two Teens in Greece
Christy Turlington is enjoying some downtime with her family.
The supermodel, 53, posed for a sweet family photo while dining out in Greece with husband Ed Burns, 54, and their two teenagers. Turlington and Burns have kept their children's lives very private as they've grown.
In the picture, the family of four smiles as they're gifted a coffee table book. Grace, 18, bares a strong resemblance to her model mother while Finn, 16, looks more bashful in the group photo.
Turlington and Burns met in 2000 at a charity event and tied the knot in 2003.
In 2020, Turlington was named as one of the supermodels at the center of an Apple TV+ docuseries, titled The Supermodels, which focused on the four most iconic faces of the decade — Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista.
The longtime friends (who are now all in their 50s) announced the news by posting an iconic photo of themselves walking arm and arm at the Versace fall 1991 fashion show on Instagram.
"I am looking forward to looking back on this unprecedented time in fashion with these incredible women whom I have grown up with," Turlington wrote at the time.
Turlington began her career at only 14 years old and grew to fame around the same time as top models Campbell and Evangelista.
When she turned 25 in 1994, Turlington closed the door on her catwalk career.
"I thought, you know what? I'd rather end it when I want to end it, rather than somebody else doing it for me," Turlington told luxury magazine Du Jour in 2012, explaining her reason for quitting.
"I never really thought it was going to last that long anyway," Turlington said. Since her decision, Turlington remained a prominent figure in the modeling world.