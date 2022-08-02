Turlington and husband Ed Burns enjoyed a night out with their kids, Finn and Grace

Christy Turlington and Husband Ed Burns Snap Rare Family Photo with Their Two Teens in Greece

In this handout image provided by Panas Group, (L-R) Leo Vrondissis, Constantine Georgiopoulos, Kara Young, Alkistis Poulopoulou, Peter Georgiopoulos, Chrysanthos Panas, Christy Turlington, Grace Burns, Finn Burns and Edward Burns attend as Christy Turlington dines in Island restaurant and is gifted the Athens Riviera & Greek Islands book by Chrysanthos Panas on August 1, 2022 in Athens, Greece.

Christy Turlington is enjoying some downtime with her family.

The supermodel, 53, posed for a sweet family photo while dining out in Greece with husband Ed Burns, 54, and their two teenagers. Turlington and Burns have kept their children's lives very private as they've grown.

In the picture, the family of four smiles as they're gifted a coffee table book. Grace, 18, bares a strong resemblance to her model mother while Finn, 16, looks more bashful in the group photo.

Turlington and Burns met in 2000 at a charity event and tied the knot in 2003.

Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington | Credit: Paul Massey/Shutterstock

In 2020, Turlington was named as one of the supermodels at the center of an Apple TV+ docuseries, titled The Supermodels, which focused on the four most iconic faces of the decade — Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista.

The longtime friends (who are now all in their 50s) announced the news by posting an iconic photo of themselves walking arm and arm at the Versace fall 1991 fashion show on Instagram.

"I am looking forward to looking back on this unprecedented time in fashion with these incredible women whom I have grown up with," Turlington wrote at the time.

Christy Turlington In Versace Credit: Ken Towner/ANL/Shutterstock

Turlington began her career at only 14 years old and grew to fame around the same time as top models Campbell and Evangelista.

When she turned 25 in 1994, Turlington closed the door on her catwalk career.

"I thought, you know what? I'd rather end it when I want to end it, rather than somebody else doing it for me," Turlington told luxury magazine Du Jour in 2012, explaining her reason for quitting.