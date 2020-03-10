Little Women: LA Star Christy Gibel Welcomes Daughter Violet Eva — 7 Weeks Premature

Image zoom Christy Gibel, Gonzalo Justo Carazo and daughter Christy Gibel

Little Women: LA’s Christy Gibel is a mom again.

Gibel, 42, and boyfriend Gonzalo Justo Carazo welcomed daughter Violet Eva Carazo on Friday, March 6, at 33 weeks, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby Violet, born seven weeks premature, arrived measuring 15 inches and weighing in at 3 lbs., 15 oz.

“The family welcomes your thoughts and prayers, but requests privacy during this difficult time,” a rep for the reality star tells PEOPLE.

Shortly before welcoming their daughter, Carazo, 33, shared a photo from their “beautiful baby girl’s ultrasound.”

“Experiencing this entire journey has taught me a lot about Life and has opened up my eyes 👁👁 on how magical this journey of becoming a first time parent really is 👣,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to meet our baby girl! 🎀😍 #VioletEva#BabyC #1srTimeDad #DadToBe#InLove.”

The reality star, who has appeared on the Lifetime series since 2014, is also a mother to daughter Autumn and son Trenton from a previous marriage.

The couple, who have known each other for years, first announced that they were expecting a child in September.

“I’m so excited that we are having a baby. What a big blessing. Good things come to those who wait,” Gibel wrote alongside a pair of photographs, one of which showed Carazo giving her baby bump a kiss.

“Our bundle of joy is coming April 2020,” she added.

Less than a week before their daughter’s birth, the reality star documented a night out with Carazo, acknowledging that she had gone through “a rough few weeks.”

“Dinner and dessert with this handsome man,” she wrote alongside a series of smiling photographs of the pair. “It’s been a rough few weeks and thank you for lifting up my spirits. #YouHaveMyHeart.”

In February, she also posted a photograph of her belly, as she revealed she was having contractions. “She is not ready. Please pray that contractions stop,” she wrote

Gibel was previously married to ex-husband Todd Gibel. They were declared single earlier this month, according to TMZ.