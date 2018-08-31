It’ll soon be Even Stevens in the household of Christy Carlson Romano.

The actress, 34, reveals exclusively to PEOPLE that she and husband Brendan Rooney are expecting their second child in late February — but she isn’t ready to reveal the baby’s sex just yet.

“I always wanted two kids and I feel so blessed to have this experience again,” says Romano, sharing photos from a sweet maternity session starring the couple and their daughter Isabella “Izzy” Victoria, 20 months. “My husband and I are overjoyed that our little girl is going to have a sibling.”

The Big Hero 6: The Series voice actress says she has had a busy summer, juggling the filming of three movies, caring for her daughter and now dealing with the hurdles of pregnancy.

“Seeing how my family comes with me to work and supports the way I think is the best thing that we can do,” she says. “Just push ahead together.”

Christy Carlson Romano and family Alicia Mink

Romano’s daughter Izzy and husband Rooney have been traveling with her as she works on her latest projects, including her appearance on Disney Channel’s live-action remake of Kim Possible — one of the shows that first brought Romano to the limelight.

“The experience of filming was really rewarding. I think it was really good to be a part of this,” she says about the new movie, which is slated to premiere next spring. “The directors were big fans of the show. They were trying very hard to make sure that they would honor [the Kim Possible] world.”

While Romano — who will continue working throughout her pregnancy, as she deems doing so good luck — could not reveal whom she would portray in the movie, she did say that her character has a “connection” with Kim and that her presence in the film is “more than a cameo.”

Romano tells PEOPLE that before her pregnancy — and now during it — she used the Ava Bracelet to track her fertility and the gestation of her baby. The Ava bracelet has been called the “FitBit of fertility” as it measures nine different parameters to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

As she awaits to become a new mom again, she and her “rock star” husband, whom she married in 2013, want to make sure that adding a new baby to the family will be “a natural experience for everyone,” including Izzy.

“We’re trying to explain it to Isabella that there is a baby inside Mommy,” she says. “The babies are so close in age and we are still in the mindset of changing diapers.”

Romano has been working nonstop, and doesn’t plan on changing that. Over the summer, she worked on two movies where she plays a mom — a change she finds “kind of crazy” but that she’s okay with. Both films are expected to release on television sometime in 2019.

As she continues traveling for work, the actress hopes to keep the family with her and she says she’s ready to get to know her new baby and see his or her face.

“I’m so excited that I have all this knowledge that I get to learn even [more] for the second time around,” Romano says. “I don’t know what it is about being in your 30s and having a growing family. There’s just something that makes you want to work hard.”

“I’m taking this from Kim Possible,” she adds. “I can do anything.”