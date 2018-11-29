Christy Carlson Romano is adding another little Belle to her brood!

The Disney Channel alum, 34, and husband Brendan Rooney are expecting a second daughter, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively, sharing a photo from their explosive sex reveal.

In the family snapshot, Romano, Rooney and their daughter Isabella “Izzy” Victoria, 2 next month, look into the camera with surprised and excited expressions as they stand in front of a cloud of pink.

“Brendan and I planned our gender-reveal photo shoot and had the photographer buy the colored smoke (which was safely released)!” Romano tells PEOPLE. “We both had a feeling from the beginning that it was another girl. My pregnancy has been almost exactly like the first.”

“It was so much fun to find out that Izzy is going to have a little sister,” adds the former Kim Possible voice actress. “We are going to raise both our daughters to believe that they can do anything!”

Romano — who voiced Trina in the first season of Big Hero 6: The Series and is also known for her role on Even Stevens, as well as for her 2004 turn as Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on Broadway — revealed her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in August.

“I always wanted two kids and I feel so blessed to have this experience again,” said the star, sharing photos from a sweet maternity session starring the couple and daughter Izzy. “My husband and I are overjoyed that our little girl is going to have a sibling.”

Baby girl No. 2 is due in late February.

The soon-to-be mother of two told PEOPLE in August that she had a busy summer, juggling the filming of three movies, caring for her daughter and now dealing with the hurdles of pregnancy.

“Seeing how my family comes with me to work and supports the way I think is the best thing that we can do,” said Romano, who married writer-producer Rooney in a romantic winter wedding in 2013. “Just push ahead together.”

Romano will next appear in the Kim Possible live-action film, slated to premiere on Disney Channel in 2019.