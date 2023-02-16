Christy Carlson Romano Says Her Kids Use the 'Kim Possible' Avatar on Disney+: 'Biggest Flex'

Christy Carlson Romano, who voiced the title character on Disney's Kim Possible, is mom to daughters Isabella, 6, and Sophia, 3

Georgia Slater
Dory Jackson
Christy Carlson Romano's character Kim Possible is still a big part of the actress's family life.

The mom of two, who voiced the title character in the early 2000s Disney animated series Kim Possible, exclusively tells PEOPLE that her two daughters, Isabella, 6, and Sophia, 3, are fans of the famous crime-fighting character.

So much so, that Romano, who shares her daughters with husband Brendan Rooney, says her girls opt to use the Kim Possible avatar for their profiles on Disney+.

"It's just the biggest flex to have as a mom to be your kids' avatar on Disney+ for me," she says. "I'm still very much in love with Kim Possible. She's ever-present in my life."

Romano, 38, who is launching the company PodCo, which hosts several Disney-themed podcasts, says she also uses the avatar for her own profile.

"My avatar is Kim Possible on Disney+, and so they'll always tell me that, 'Mommy's Kim Possible,' " she adds.

Speaking about her new venture with Rooney, the Even Stevens actress explains how parenting as a couple has also helped the pair with PodCo.

"Here's the thing, having two kids together has taught us how to speak together, because our time is so valuable, that if you're going to have a disagreement, you better come out of that with a solution. So we're extremely solution-focused, and that's our secret power," she shares.

The podcast outlet's slate of shows includes several rewatch podcasts of beloved 2000s kid shows, including Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place and Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, both of which are hosted by stars from the series. Even Romano's former series Even Stevens has its own rewatch podcast, which she co-hosts alongside fellow alums Nick Spano and Steven Anthony Lawrence.

"I love what we're doing with PodCo, because we've really not cornered the market, I should say, but I feel like we found a niche here," Romano says. "We found a niche."

