Christy Carlson Romano Is 'Shook' After Having to Take Daughter, 5 Months, to the Hospital

Image zoom Christy Carlson Romano and daughter Sophia Christy Carlson Romano/Instagram

It’s been a harrowing week for Christy Carlson Romano.

On Monday, the Even Stevens alum and mother of two, 35, shared a photo of herself nursing her 5-month-old daughter Sophia Elizabeth to her Instagram account, where she recounted a recent health scare that sent her infant to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County unexpectedly.

“The end of last week was rough!” Romano began her caption. “I was changing Sophia and noticed she had swelling on the side of her neck. I took her to the doctor and they sent me immediately to @chocchildrens When we got there we had to stay overnight to give her antibiotic in an IV!”

“I was shook. I cried a lot. But strangely my baby and I feel even more bonded,” she continued. “I struggled with my milk supply the first go so I’ve been really happy with being able to nurse her on demand. Some days it’s super hard to balance. Ok — most days it’s super hard to balance.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Former Disney Star Christy Carlson Romano Debuts New Cooking Show

“But the bond between mama + baby is such a miracle that we persist and stay strong for them,” added the actress and singer. “This #motivationmonday goes out to all my mamas. We got this! 💪🏼”

After thanking fans for their support, Romano shared in a separate comment that her daughter is “on antibiotics for [parotitis]” — an inflammation of the parotid gland.

Among those chiming in on her comments to give the star props were her husband Brendan Rooney, who sweetly praised his wife, “Love you so much. You’re the greatest mom in the universe ❤️”

Fellow Disney Channel alum and new mom Danielle Fishel — whose first child, son Adler Lawrence, was born one month early in June — wrote, “So happy you caught it quickly! Children’s Hospital is the best!”

RELATED VIDEO: These Childhood Stars Are All Grown Up — With Children of Their Own!

Romano and Rooney — who tied the knot in a winter-wonderland wedding in December 2013 — welcomed their second daughter on Feb. 18 of this year, making their older child Isabella Victoria, 2½, a big sister.

“We’re stunned by how beautiful and Zen-like Sophia is,” the former Kim Possible star told PEOPLE exclusively in February, sharing the first photo of her newborn’s adorable face.

“Izzy is already so in love with her baby sister,” Romano added proudly. “We can’t wait to watch them grow to become best friends.”