Purrfection! Christy Carlson Romano Shows Off Daughter Isabella's Cat-Themed 'Big Girl' Room

Isabella Victoria‘s bedroom is certainly up to scratch!

Christy Carlson Romano is giving PEOPLE an exclusive look inside her 3-year-old daughter’s “big girl” room, which she and husband Brendan Rooney had all decked out in honor of Izzy’s favorite animal: cats.

“Izzy is obsessed with cats of all kinds, so I wanted to do something in her ‘big girl’ room that was still playful but uniquely suited to her passions,” says the Even Stevens alum, 35.

White, pink, yellow, gold and green are the main colors throughout the space, which features a wooden floor and black-and-white spotted ceiling. Surrounding Izzy’s Evolur crib ($337), dresser ($480) and bookshelf ($467) are feline features like cat prints above the crib (from Etsy), a large stuffed cheetah by Melissa & Doug ($58) and more.

“I had a blast thinking about how to make the room different from other nursery spaces I had seen online,” Romano tells PEOPLE. “I think the wall and ceiling decals added a bunch of personality, and they aren’t permanent [in case] next year she decides she likes princesses!”

Romano — who’s also mom to 1-year-old daughter Sophia Elizabeth — additionally filled the space with palm prints from Hobby Lobby, a neon name sign from Etsy, a palm-tree chandelier by Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn Kids ($199), green velvet curtains from Amazon and various items (lamp, basket, pillows and tassels) from Target.

For playtime, Izzy has a wooden dollhouse from Michaels ($26), a tea set from FAO Schwarz ($30) and lots of books, including an impressive Dr. Seuss collection.

“I had originally thought of making this more of a Palm Springs vibe but was inspired by the animal prints and emerald color to make it feel more ambient!” Romano says. “It feels like a whole different space from our house because of the white walls and pops of color of hot pink, gold and green.”

Along for the photo shoot? The family’s newest member, Jumanji, a Bengal cat who joined the household in December and is “super sweet to the girls,” Romano tells PEOPLE.

“Izzy is so in love with cats that Santa broke down and got her one from her birthday (Christmas Eve!),” says the former Kim Possible voice actress.

“He visits Izzy in her crib every morning for a snuggle fest,” Romano shares of Jumanji, adding of her older daughter’s sleep and play space, “It truly is glam kitty heaven!”