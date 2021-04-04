Malcolm in the Middle Alum Christopher Masterson and Wife Yolanda Pecoraro Welcome Baby Girl

Christopher Masterson is a dad!

The Malcolm in the Middle actor, 41, welcomed his first child, a daughter named Chiara Darby, with his wife Yolanda Pecoraro, who announced the news on Instagram Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Chiara Darby Masterson, I love you!!!" Pecoraro, 36, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of their baby girl.

The Graceland actress shared more pictures of baby Chiara on her Instagram Story, including one video of the newborn sweetly curled up in bed while slightly moving around. "My sweet baby," Pecoraro wrote on one of the photos, tagging Masterson.

Pecoraro's followers flooded the comments section of her post to congratulate the couple, including Masterson's sister and The Walking Dead star Alanna Masterson, who commented, "Cutie!!!!!!!"

Chris Masterson welcomes new child Image zoom baby Chiara | Credit: Yolanda Masterson/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Chris Masterson welcomes new child Image zoom baby Chiara | Credit: Yolanda Masterson/Instagram

Chris Masterson welcomes new child Image zoom Credit: Yolanda Masterson/Instagram

Masterson and Pecoraro announced her pregnancy last November. At the time, Pecoraro shared a series of pictures on Instagram showing off her baby bump while taking a stroll on the beach.

In the photos, the actress wore a black-and-white gingham bikini and a Yankees hat while cradling her bump. The first picture showed her looking down at her stomach while in the second photo she smiled at the camera.

"Baby Masterson 🌸," she captioned the post.

Masterson and Pecoraro tied the knot in August 2019 on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

According to Pecoraro's Instagram, the pair got engaged in June 2018. She posted a picture wearing an engagement ring and holding Masterson's hand, captioning the photo with a heart emoji.