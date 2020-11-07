Malcolm in the Middle Star Christopher Masterson Expecting First Child with Wife Yolanda Pecoraro

Malcolm in the Middle star Christopher Masterson is going to be a dad!

The 40-year-old actor is expecting his first child with wife Yolanda Pecoraro Masterson, she announced on Instagram Friday. The Graceland actress, 35, shared a series of pictures showing off her baby bump while taking a stroll on the beach.

In the photos, the mom-to-be is wearing a black-and-white gingham bikini and a Yankees hat while cradling her bump. The first picture shows her looking down at her stomach while in the second photo she is smiling for the camera.

"Baby Masterson 🌸," she captioned the post.

She also shared another beach image to her Instagram Story on Friday, in which she is wearing a blue and purple gradient monokini. The actress tagged her husband in the photo and added three heart emojis. In the photo, she is holding her bump and smiling down at her stomach.

Several celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments of Yolanda's post.

"Omg!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congrats!!" The L Word's Sarah Shahi replied.

Briana Venskus added, "YASSSSSS 😍❤️🙌🏾" while Little Fires Everywhere star Jade Pettyjohn wrote, "CONGRATS!!!!!!"

Christopher's sister, Alanna Masterson, chimed in, "Baby baby baby!!!!"

Dumplin' actress Georgie Flores congratulated the pair, writing, "There aren’t enough hearts to express my excitement!!!! But here’s a few anyways ❤️💕💖❤️💜💓❤️💞💜❤️💘💜❤️💕💞❤️💖💘💜❤️❤️💓💗💖."

Yolanda and Christopher tied the knot last August on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

According to Yolanda's Instagram, the pair got engaged in June 2018. She posted a picture wearing an engagement ring and holding Christopher's hand, captioning the photo with a heart emoji.

Christopher isn't the only Malcolm in the Middle alum with a baby on the way.

In September, Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price announced they are expecting their first child. The actor, 34, and his wife announced their baby news with a video on their YouTube channel.

"In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We've traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to hearing your little one's heartbeat," Muniz said.