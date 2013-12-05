"Mila's been to Texas, but she's never been to our ranch, so I'm really excited to take her and get her feet dirty in the Texas soil."

Jenna Bush Hager 'Really Excited' to Take Mila to Texas

Former presidential daughter Jenna Bush Hager can’t wait to bring some Texas-sized cheer to 6-month-old Mila‘s first Christmas.

“We usually go down to Texas and we’re going to do that again which will be really fun,” the Today correspondent, 32, told PEOPLE at the ninth annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City on Tuesday.

“Mila’s been to Texas, but she’s never been to our ranch, so I’m really excited to take her and get her feet dirty in the Texas soil.”

She adds, “Every milestone with her is so fun!”

And once they get there, her daughter’s Christmas Day plans with Mom and dad Henry are already scheduled to be spent in the kitchen, cooking for the proud first-time grandparents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

“The transition from the White House and post-White House life was a little difficult because they don’t know how to cook,” jokes Bush Hager. “We have to cook Christmas breakfast [for them] which is really fun.”

Despite the Southern hospitality, the family’s current Big Apple digs are still what Mila loves most. “She likes New York,” says the new mom. “She’s a little New York City baby!”