Family Photo: The Wilkinson-Basketts - A Merry Mood

Kendra Wilkinson, husband Hank Baskett and son Hank IV peruse the seasonal selections while Christmas tree shopping on Thursday in Los Angeles.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 02:57 PM
Advertisement

Merry Christmas — and happy birthday!

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett and their son Hank IV — who turned 2 earlier this week — peruse the seasonal selections while Christmas tree shopping on Thursday in Los Angeles.

“I think we’ll hold off for a bit,” the reality star, 26, tells PEOPLE of having a second child with her husband.

“We’re very happy, and when the second baby comes, we’ll be more planned.”

RELATED: Kendra Wilkinson: I’m Not Ready for Another Baby

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com