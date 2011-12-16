Family Photo: The Wilkinson-Basketts - A Merry Mood
Kendra Wilkinson, husband Hank Baskett and son Hank IV peruse the seasonal selections while Christmas tree shopping on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Merry Christmas — and happy birthday!
Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett and their son Hank IV — who turned 2 earlier this week — peruse the seasonal selections while Christmas tree shopping on Thursday in Los Angeles.
“I think we’ll hold off for a bit,” the reality star, 26, tells PEOPLE of having a second child with her husband.
“We’re very happy, and when the second baby comes, we’ll be more planned.”
