Happy Holidays from the Lawrence Family!
The Melissa & Joey star, 35, wife Chandie and their daughters Charleston, 5½, and Liberty, 21 months, share photos from their holiday shoot with PEOPLE.
Credit: wildflowers photography
Merry Christmas from Joey Lawrence and his girls!
The Melissa & Joey star, wife Chandie and their daughters Charleston, 5½, and Liberty, 21 months, share photos from their wildflowers photography holiday shoot.
“My family loves Christmas time,” Lawrence, 35, tells PEOPLE.
“We bake cookies on Christmas Eve (for Santa of course!) and have dinner with the family on Christmas Day. We keep it low key every year, perfect for our daughters.”
