Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Video of Brooklyn Dancing with Sister Harper on Christmas

Victoria Beckham was surrounded by love for the holidays.

The proud mom, 47, shared a sweet video from her family's Christmas festivities, in which her oldest son Brooklyn, 22, was seen dancing with his baby sister Harper Seven, 10. "Someone loves dancing with their big brother. Love you," Victoria wrote in the caption.

The siblings were dressed to the nines in the clip, which was taken on the same night the family posed for a photo in front of a Christmas tree.

"Christmas kisses from the Beckhams!" Victoria captioned the photo, in which she donned a long-sleeve, floor-length green dress that hugged her figure and featured a chain print throughout.

David Beckham, 46, and sons Romeo James, 19, and Cruz David, 16, all looked strapping in suits.

The family was met with season's greetings from friends in the comments section. "Merry Christmas," wrote Marc Jacobs. "Buon Natale," Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli commented, while Derek Blasberg simply said, "Awwwwww."

Although Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz, to whom he got engaged in July 2020, wasn't around for the family photo, the couple previously posed for their own Christmas photos in matching pajamas. "Best Christmas with my forever girl," he wrote in the caption, to which Peltz, 26, responded: "BEST EVER."

Brooklyn gave an update on their wedding plans last month in an interview with Hello!. "We've been engaged for a year and if COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said.

"You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm traveling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year," Brooklyn added.

Peltz has won over her future in-laws, as Victoria previously said that her son's wife-to-be is "just wonderful" while appearing on an episode of Lorraine last December.

"She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman," Victoria said. "We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy."

