Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Celebrate First Christmas with Four Kids — See Their Family Photo!

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are feeling extra cheerful this Christmas season.

On Saturday, the country artist shared a sweet photo to Instagram of the family of six celebrating Christmas together, including the newest addition to the Akins brood: baby girl Lillie Carolina.

In the cute photo, the couple's daughters, Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, Lennon Love, 21 months pose alongside the rest of the Atkins family while in a pyramid formation. At the front of the pyramid is baby Lillie, who is lying down on a blanket in a matching Christmas onesie.

"Merry Christmas everyone!! Much love from the Akins family🙌," the musician writes.

On Christmas Eve, the "Life Changes" artist shared a series of photos of his four daughters standing underneath a sprawling tree covered in Christmas lights. In the shot, Willa Gray holds baby Lillie, who is wearing an oversized Santa hat.

thomas rhett kids christmas Credit: thomas rhett/ instagram

Earlier this month, Akins shared a sweet pair of Christmas-themed family selfies.

In the picture, the parents snuggled up to their daughters, who are all dressed in matching Christmas pajamas. The family smiled and gathered around their Christmas tree, decorated and lit up for the holiday.

"First Christmas selfie as a fam of 6 🎄✨ 💕#itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear," Akins wrote.

Thomas Rhett and Akins welcomed daughter Lillie Carolina on Nov. 15 in Nashville, they announced on Instagram earlier this month.

"Lillie Carolina Akins 😍 born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy🙌," Thomas Rhett, captioned a photo of himself with his wife and newborn daughter. "Lauren, you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!"

Added Akins in her own post, "Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins 💕 was born on November 15th and our family couldn't be more over the moon about our littlest joy 🤍

"If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor

How much more will He clothe you?

If He watched over every sparrow

How much more does He love you?"

Lyrics from "Jireh" by @elevationworship and @maverickcitymusic inspired by scriptures in Matthew 6 & Luke 12. Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us 🤍"

The country singer announced that he and his wife were expecting their fourth child, another daughter, on Mother's Day, writing on his Instagram, "Well... we are pregnant again!"