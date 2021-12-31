Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate a Stylish and Blended Family Christmas Eve
" 'Twas the night before Christmas," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of her holidays with fiancé Travis Barker and their kids
Kourtney Kardashian had the whole family together for Christmas Eve.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, celebrated the holiday with her famous brood, as well as her husband-to-be Travis Barker and his kids. " 'Twas the night before Christmas," Kardashian captioned photos from the festivities.
She posed for a blended family photo with her 9-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland and her fiancée, 46, as well as Barker's son Landon Asher, 18, daughter Alabama Luella, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, 46.
In one sweet photo, Penelope, who donned a strapless red and green plaid dress to match her burgundy hair, played a board game with her future stepdad, as Kourtney watched on.
Kourtney also shares sons Mason Dash, 12, and Reign Aston, 7, with ex Scott Disick, 38 — none of whom were pictured in her post. Her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were present, as was their grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.
The Poosh founder sizzled in a sheer red dress, posing for a photo in Santa's lap.
Her Christmas Eve with the Blink-182 drummer and his kin marks the first one they've celebrated together since PEOPLE confirmed their high-profile relationship in January. They got engaged in October, when Barker popped the question on a beach in Montecito, Calif.
"She's over the moon," a source told PEOPLE this week. "They're almost like high school sweethearts all over again. Neither of them ever thought they'd fall in love like this again."
The insider added that Kourtney loves the way Barker treats her kids. "He's so sweet and loving towards her and her children," they said. "Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well."