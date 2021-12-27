Kim Kardashian Spends First Christmas with Kids Since Filing for Divorce from Kanye West: Photos

Kim Kardashian West is soaking up time with her family this Christmas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet family photos, Kardashian is all smiles as she hugs Psalm with Saint, who are standing by her side. In front of them, North squats as Chicago jumps on her back. The post also includes pictures of the SKIMS founder posing with her daughters in front of their Christmas tree.

Kardashian also took sweet snaps with her sister Khloé Kardashian and grandmother MJ Shannon. "Christmas Eve 2021 🎄🎅🏼" she captioned the carousel of photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This marks the first Christmas Kardashian is spending with her kids since she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

In October, the KKW Beauty mogul became romantically linked to Pete Davidson after the two were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

The outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during her SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9. A source told PEOPLE at the time that they were "just friends hanging out."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Angelina’s Ristorante Credit: Angelina’s Ristorante/Instagram

A source told PEOPLE last month that Davidson has been "flying back and forth" from New York to Los Angeles to see Kardashian. "He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," the source said at the time.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce [from West] — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the source added. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."