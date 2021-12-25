Khloé Kardashian and True, 3, Twin in Silver Dresses for Christmas — See Their Matching Moment!

Khloé Kardashian is getting into the Christmas spirit with her little girl.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, shared a series of cute videos with her daughter, 3-year-old True, as they matched in shimmering silver dresses for Christmas Eve. The mom of one shares True with ex Tristan Thompson.

While kicking off their Christmas celebrations, Kardashian recorded a sweet mother-daughter moment featuring her and True dancing in a mirror together in their matching outfits.

She also shared clips of True twirling in circles to show off her sparkling dress and hanging out with Santa Claus along with some of her cousins.

Earlier on Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a pair of adorable pictures with True while wearing matching SKIMS loungewear.

"I've obviously been on the good list. Look at my gift! ♥️ she's my greatest blessing," she captioned the loving post.

Kardashian's Christmas festivities come just weeks after a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed that Thompson is the father of her newborn baby, born Dec. 1. The NBA star has disputed the paternity of the child (Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, whose mother is ex Jordan Craig).

However, Thompson has admitted to a months-long sexual relationship with Nichols during the time that he was publicly dating Kardashian. A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson officially split in June.

"Khloé is moving on," a source previously told PEOPLE of the Good American co-founder amid the drama. "Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them."

In October, Kardashian revealed to her fans that she's open to having a second child. During a Twitter exchange with a fan who hinted that it's "time for another" baby, Kardashian replied, "Hehehe I want her to have a sibling. If it's Gods [sic] plan."

In another Twitter post, she marveled at how quickly True had grown.

"How is my baby getting so grown on me," she wrote, adding that her daughter "has the best little life! She is the best so she deserves it."

In a cover story for Cosmopolitan UK's December/January issue, Kardashian shared how motherhood has caused her to adjust her social media habits and made her more understanding.