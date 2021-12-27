Cardi B posed in front of her lavish Christmas trees with her daughter Kulture, 3, and stepdaughter Kalea, 6

Cardi B Says Daughter Kulture, 3, Is 'So Much Like Me' as They Pose for Christmas Photo Shoot

Cardi B and her mini-me celebrated Christmas with a festive photo shoot.

The "WAP" rapper, 29, rang in the special holiday alongside her daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, and stepdaughter Kalea, 6. She shared photos posing with the girls in front of her three massive red Christmas trees.

Cardi B wore a white satin dress while Kulture and Kalea matched in red dresses with cute bows in their hair. In another snap, the girls posed together while blowing kisses at the camera. "RED CHRISTMAS 🎄" she captioned the post.

The musician shares Kulture with husband Offset. The couple is also parents to a baby boy, whom they welcomed in September. Along with Kalea, Offset is also dad to sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

The mom of two also posted a behind-the-scenes video of Kulture's individual photo shoot. In the clip, Cardi B called to Offset as she raved over the toddler posing sweetly for the camera. "Soo much like me," she wrote.

The rapper also retweeted a post comparing Kulture and Kalea's Christmas photos this year to last year. On Sunday, she shared a short video of Offset cuddling on the couch with his two daughters.

Last month, Cardi B said the Migos rapper has been a very "hands-on" father during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"He is definitely hands-on," she said during the interview. "Sometimes he just gets too hands-on. I be like, 'Listen, I got it. I know what I'm doing, too. This ain't my first rodeo anymore.' "

The Grammy-winning rappers tied the knot in September 2017. Cardi B revealed in September 2021 that the couple had welcomed their son, sharing the exciting news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset.

In the picture, Cardi and Offset look lovingly down at their son while the singer sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket.

"9/4/21🦕💙🧸," Cardi captioned the sweet family photo.