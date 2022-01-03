Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Really Enjoyed' Christmas Weekend with Their Kids: Source

Ben Affleck spent Christmas Eve with his kids and Christmas Day with Jennifer Lopez and her children, a source tells PEOPLE

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated the holidays surrounded by family.

The actor, 49, spent time with his children — daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE.

The following day, the Argo star celebrated Christmas with Lopez, her children and his mother. The singer shares twins Max and Emme, both 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"It was a pretty quiet holiday for them. They really enjoyed it after a busy fall," the insider adds.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in April before going Instagram official in July for the singer's birthday. A source previously told PEOPLE they "are in it for the long run."

On Halloween, Garner, 49, was spotted out in Malibu, meeting up with Affleck and Lopez at one point with the kids for trick-or-treating.

Said a source, "Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween. The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."

In November, a source told PEOPLE that it is "difficult" for Lopez and Affleck to be apart during both of their "intense work schedules." They are "finding time for each other whenever they can," however.