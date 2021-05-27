Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Talks Breastfeeding After Welcoming Baby: 'It Is a Full-Time Job'

She's known for keeping it real on Selling Sunset — now Christine Quinn is getting candid about her new life as mom.

The celebrity real estate agent's life changed completely when she and husband Christian Richard, 41, welcomed their son, Christian Georges Dumontet, on May 15. Quinn is now home and recovering after undergoing an emergency cesarean section — and she's adjusting to breastfeeding.

"It is so hard," Quinn, 31, says of feeding Baby C. "I never realized how hard it is. It is a full-time job, and I have so much respect now for moms — I always have, but oh my gosh, it's a full-time job. It's insanity. I mean, hats off to anyone who can do it for as long as they can, because it's really, really difficult."

christine quinn Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard with son Christian | Credit: Chris Martin

Quinn has a renewed outlook since she became a mom.

"I always saw on social media a lot of these celebrities get chastised for not only breastfeeding in public, but ... let's talk about Ashley Graham. She was changing her baby in the middle of Target, and people were so judgmental of her. I didn't really think anything of it back then, but I now am like, 'How dare you come for her? How dare you?'" Quinn says. "It puts everything into perspective because I understand the struggle of being a mom. I totally get it now."

Quinn plans to document her transition into motherhood on Selling Sunset, which is now filming again after being renewed for two additional seasons.

"They just told me, 'Whenever you're ready, let us know.' So it's just whenever I'm feeling good, I can come back to work," Quinn says of returning to film the Netflix reality series. "So I feel like I'll be popping back pretty soon. It's just in my blood. I want to be around people, I want to be working, I want to be stimulated. For me, it makes me a better person and a better mom."

Before giving birth, Quinn — who is writing her first book, How to Be a Boss Bitch — allowed cameras at her star-studded baby shower, which will appear on the show.

christine quinn Christine Quinn with Baby C | Credit: Chris Martin

"We're definitely going to be seeing some postpartum fun and drama," she says. "I definitely want to have him on the show. It's going to be fun."

And while Quinn has had drama both on-screen and off with her Selling Sunset costars, she says all of her colleagues at The Oppenheim Group have congratulated her on her baby news — even Chrishell Stause, with whom she has feuded.

Christine Quinn baby announcement Christine Quinn welcomes a healthy baby boy | Credit: Courtesy of Christine Quinn

"Well, they learned the hard way with me, because they know that if they don't like my posts or send me a text, I will go ape on them. So everyone has reached out and said congratulations," Quinn says. "Chrishell, a little belated... it was more, we were in the COVID parking lot. So it was like a forced 'hello' kind of thing; we were both getting our noses swabbed and she happened to be there. She was like, 'Oh yeah, by the way ...' But yes, everyone did congratulate me in their own crazy, dysfunctional way."