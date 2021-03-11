Christine Quinn Shades Selling Sunset Costars for Not Liking Pregnancy Post on Instagram

Christine Quinn told PEOPLE last week that costar Mary Fitzgerald "reached out ... and we had a brief conversation, which was really nice"

Christine Quinn was expecting more social media love from her Selling Sunset costars in regards to her pregnancy news.

The reality star, 32, revealed exclusively with PEOPLE last month that she is expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard. Last week, Quinn shared more details of her pregnancy, along with a gallery of maternity photos, soon re-sharing the snaps on Instagram.

Quinn later posted a TikTok video last week, in which she searches for the names Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, and Chrishell Stause among the "likes" section, with no results. She set the clip to Chris Brown's song "Loyal."

Speaking to Distractify about the video, Fitzgerald told the outlet that she believes Quinn "has all three of us blocked anyway."

"I don't really look at other people's Instagrams that much unless I have down time. I'm very busy, and it's hard enough posting on my own," Fitzgerald added. "[Quinn] likes to stir up trouble. I'm not going to fall into her 'I don't like your pictures' [narrative]. We're blocked from her."

Quinn recently told PEOPLE that Fitzgerald did reach out to her to congratulate her on the pregnancy.

"I've been in communication with Davina [Potratz] throughout the process and with Amanza [Smith] throughout the process, and they've both been wonderful. Mary reached out as well and we had a brief conversation, which was really nice," said Quinn.

"Mary and Amanza are both moms, and so they just said, 'Please let us know if you need anything.' And me and Amanza have had a lot of really long FaceTimes at night."

"It's been really, really nice to have mothers who have gone through this as well, and we're able to connect and I'm just really blessed to have those people in my life," she added. "Amanza was like, 'They didn't tell me this in the book, but here's what happened.' I'm like, 'Oh boy. Thank you for being honest.' "

After plenty of drama, on-screen and off, Stause revealed last fall that she no longer has a relationship with Quinn.

"I don't have a relationship with her," she told PEOPLE. "I feel like at this point, I've put in the effort, I feel like I gotten bitten one too many times. I don't know. I feel like with the press stuff and all that stuff, I just feel like there's a line and she definitely hits below the belt and has done it many times, whether publicly or not, and that's not something that you can just keep apologizing for it and come back from. There are only so many times you can do that and salvage a relationship. At this point, I think the relationship is unsalvageable."