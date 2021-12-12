Christine Quinn Says Selling Sunset Season 4 'Was Really Difficult' amid Struggle with Postpartum Depression

"I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time," said Christine Quinn, who welcomed her first baby with husband Christian Richard in May

Christine Quinn is opening up about her struggle after giving birth to her first child, son Christian Georges Dumontet, in May.

The Selling Sunset star, 33, said filming season 4 "was really difficult" as she spoke to ET Canada about facing criticism from her costars while suffering from postpartum depression, adding that she also "was dealing with PTSD."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression … this season was really difficult for me," Quinn said. "I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I'm still dealing with now."

She explained that she previously discussed her concerns about the pregnancy with the show's producers and her Oppenheim Group colleagues, and it was "extremely hurtful" to see the edit she received.

Quinn also noted that one scene of her doing yoga was edited to appear as if it occurred after she gave birth, when it actually took place while she was still pregnant.

christine quinn Credit: christine quinn/ instagram

"My process was not easy by any means and on TV, they make it look easy. But I was struggling in real life. I really was," Quinn added.

The luxury real estate agent previously opened up to PEOPLE about the "very dramatic" experience of her emergency C-section after going into labor two weeks earlier than she planned.

"I was laboring for some time and the complexity of it all when I got there. I couldn't do what I wanted to do, so that's when we had to make the decision," Quinn said. "It was definitely scary in my mind to think about having an operation, but it went great."

RELATED VIDEO: Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn on Her "Sweaty" First Date With Husband and How He's "the Man of My Dreams"

She later revealed some of the scarier details to her Selling Sunset costars on season 4, which premiered on Netflix last month. "He was coming out sideways, and his umbilical cord was wrapped around him. They said his heart rate's going down. All I hear is, 'Emergency C-section. Let's go, let's go!'" Quinn recalled.

Quinn said her husband Christian Richard, whom she married in December 2019, was faced with an impossible decision as the procedure began going wrong.

"[Christian] was absolutely freaking out. And then when we were doing the emergency C-section, my heart rate was going down, the baby's heart rate was going down," Quinn said. "And then one of the nurses went up to Christian and said, 'You need to make a priority right now. You have to choose one.' He was like, 'Both. You need … Both.'"