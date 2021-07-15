Christine Quinn Reveals Details About Her Emergency C-Section As She Celebrates 2 Months with Her Son

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star, 31, celebrated two months since the birth of her son, Christian Georges Dumontet

Christine Quinn is getting candid about her birth experience.

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star, 31, celebrated two months since the birth of her son, Christian Georges Dumontet. In a lengthy Instagram caption, Quinn opened up about going into labor two weeks early and undergoing an emergency cesarean section.

"Reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera," the real estate agent wrote alongside photos of herself with her son.

She continued, "I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive."

"After my water broke the day I was filming, I was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated. Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting," she recalled. "Baby C umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Baby C was seconds away from not making it. The surgeons didn't even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining. They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us."

Quinn said that the experience has taught her a number of lessons.

"Always remember life is too short and grudges are a waste of perfect happiness. Let go of what you can, and take chances. Give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be unhappy. ❤️❤️🙏🏻" she wrote.

Quinn and her husband Christian Richard, 41, welcomed Baby C on May 15. She has previously been candid about life as a new mom, telling PEOPLE that she has a renewed outlook since she gave birth.

"I always saw on social media a lot of these celebrities get chastised for not only breastfeeding in public, but ... let's talk about Ashley Graham. She was changing her baby in the middle of Target, and people were so judgmental of her. I didn't really think anything of it back then, but I now am like, 'How dare you come for her? How dare you?'" Quinn said. "It puts everything into perspective because I understand the struggle of being a mom. I totally get it now."

One of her biggest adjustments was learning how to breastfeed, she said.