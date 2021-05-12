Inside Pregnant Christine Quinn's 'Jungle Chic' Baby Shower Inspired by Her Nursery's Wallpaper

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is currently expecting her first baby with husband Christian Richard

Welcome to the jungle!

Christine Quinn enjoyed a "jungle chic–themed" baby shower Monday night ahead of the arrival of her first baby with husband Christian Richard, sharing photos from the celebration exclusively with PEOPLE. The Selling Sunset star wore a custom Ryan Patros & Walter Mendez gown, entirely hand-beaded with crystals, stones and pearls with feathers throughout.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We created a modern, high-fashion take on the jungle," the celebrity real estate agent explains. "I was originally inspired by a banana leaf–print wallpaper I chose for the nursery and thought I'd carry out the theme to celebrate our baby's arrival. In addition, we featured vibrant colors, textures and neon lights, inspired by patterns from Christian Lacroix combined with Beverly Hills Hotel vibes."

And there were a few non-human guests, as well.

"We didn't have zebras this time around," Quinn says, referencing her the striped guest at her engagement party on Selling Sunset, "but we did have a sloth and a scarlet macaw — both of which were safely displayed and perched at a distance with their own dedicated handlers."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Inside Christine Quinn's Baby Shower Credit: eszter+david

Inside Christine Quinn's Baby Shower Credit: eszter+david

Inside Christine Quinn's Baby Shower Credit: John & Joseph Photography

Among the family and friends in attendance were Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita, Shahs of Sunset's Lilly Ghalichi, The Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta, plus Quinn's Selling Sunset costars Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

"Having been working remotely for so long with the pandemic, it's so great to finally see my colleagues and cast mates in person again," Quinn says of filming new episodes of the Netflix series, which was recently renewed for two more seasons. "I am looking forward sharing all my boss moves, my new journey as a mom, and showcasing my haute couture on camera, obviously!"

Inside Christine Quinn's Baby Shower Credit: John & Joseph Photography

Inside Christine Quinn's Baby Shower Credit: John & Joseph Photography

RELATED VIDEO: Christine Quinn Shares Maternity Photo Shoot and Opens Up About Pregnancy

As for how she's preparing for her baby on the way as the due date approaches?

"I am most excited to finally get to meet and hold my little one," the mom-to-be says. "I'm so looking forward to all of the snuggles and everything that comes along with this new chapter and new role I am stepping into as a mother. We cannot wait for all of the firsts and to watch our baby grow."