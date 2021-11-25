Christine Quinn Recounts 'Nightmare' Birth, Says Nurse Told Husband: 'You Have to Choose One'

Christine Quinn is finally sharing her dramatic delivery story.

The reality star and husband Christian Richard welcomed their son Christian "Baby C" Georges Dumontet via an emergency C-section in May, and in season 4 of Selling Sunset (streaming now), the celebrity real estate agent opens up about the scary experience.

After Quinn, 33, returned home from the hospital, pal Amanza Smith and new castmate Vanessa Villela visit her and Baby C, and Quinn told them what happened.

"He was coming out sideways, and his umbilical cord was wrapped around him. They said his heart rate's going down. All I hear is, 'Emergency C-section. Let's go, let's go!'" Quinn recounts to Smith and Villela.

Quinn says that her health was also in jeopardy during the birth.

"[Christian] was absolutely freaking out. And then when we were doing the emergency C-section, my heart rate was going down, the baby's heart rate was going down," Quinn says on the show. "And then one of the nurses went up to Christian and said, 'You need to make a priority right now. You have to choose one.' He was like, 'Both. You need… Both.'"

christine quinn Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard with son Christian | Credit: Chris Martin

In an emotional confessional, Quinn adds through tears: "I just remember before I went under the anesthesia, hearing the baby's heart rate was going down, and they were afraid it was gonna stop. That's the last thing I heard… until I woke up. So it was a nightmare, it was literally a nightmare ... We're thankful to say that all three of us were able to come home from the hospital, and we're just counting our blessings each and every day."

Shortly after she gave birth, Quinn opened up to PEOPLE about how life changed after becoming a mom.

"I never realized how hard it is. It is a full-time job, and I have so much respect now for moms — I always have, but oh my gosh, it's a full-time job. It's insanity. I mean, hats off to anyone who can do it for as long as they can, because it's really, really difficult," Quinn told PEOPLE in May.

At the time, she also shared the joy she and her husband found in being parents.

Christine quinn and baby Christine Quinn and son Christian | Credit: Christine quinn/ instagram