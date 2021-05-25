Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Shares First Baby Photos, Opens Up About Emergency C-Section

Meet Baby C!

Christine Quinn is opening up about her life as a mom and is sharing the first photos of her newborn son, Christian Georges Dumontet, exclusively with PEOPLE.

The Selling Sunset star, 31, and her husband Christian Richard, 41, welcomed their first baby together on May 15 — and they went from the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet to the delivery room in just 48 hours.

"Everyone's messaging me like, 'Weren't you just on a red carpet?' And I was like, 'Yeah, actually, I was. Yes.' But I mean, that's me and who I am — I'm always kind of going," says Quinn.

The luxury real estate agent went into labor two weeks early.

"I had been cramping for two days and I didn't know; I really thought it was normal. Then my water broke, and we had to rush to the hospital," says Quinn, who raced to the hospital in their Lamborghini.

"I thought we had plenty of time — the nursery's a mess, there's boxes everywhere. We just threw things in the bag. I had everything all prepared in my mind mentally. I was like, 'Great, I'm going to bring candles, and I have this smudgeless sage spray and I'm going to bring that. I have all these outfits planned and we're going to be matching. It's going to be cute. It's going to be fantastic.' But it didn't really work out that way. I just had to leave my house, wrap the towel around my waist."

Adds Quinn: "I thought I had a plan, but he was ready to come. He made a very dramatic entrance. I mean, he was definitely early, but just like his mommy, very dramatic."

Indeed, while Quinn planned a natural childbirth, she underwent an emergency cesarean section.

"I was laboring for some time and the complexity of it all when I got there. I couldn't do what I wanted to do, so that's when we had to make the decision," she says. "It was definitely scary in my mind to think about having an operation, but it went great."

Now Quinn is at home and on the mend.

"I was in the hospital for about three and a half days, so I was recovering in the hospital, and that's where I had a majority of the pain and discomfort. When I got home, it was just so nice to be in my own environment and with the baby," she says. "I've been going up and down stairs and moving around. So that definitely helped my recovery process, and I'm feeling good now."

While she's on the up-and-up, Quinn's first week as a mom hasn't always been easy.

"The most challenging and surprising thing was just taking care of a baby while I had a c-section. It's just frustrating because, when you become a mother, you have this instant instinct to do everything and take care of your baby as quickly as possible. I physically wasn't the person that I was the night before," she says. "But I know that everything's healing and it's temporary. So that was definitely the biggest challenge for me."

But the reality star — who is writing her first book, How to Be a Boss Bitch — is settling into life as a mom just fine.

"I think the best part of motherhood is just being responsible for this little bundle of joy that's half you and half your partner — and it's been so nice to watch my husband change and evolve; he's just so obsessed with little Baby C," Quinn says. "I feel like I have my mama bear on now."