Christine Lakin is stepping into life as a mom of two!

The Hollywood Darlings star, 39, and husband Brandon Breault welcomed their second child, a son named Baylor B. Breault, Lakin shared on Instagram Wednesday, revealing that he arrived Monday, Sept. 10, at 8:09 p.m., measuring 20½ inches long and weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz.

“We are overjoyed and blessed to add more love to our family!” the new mom of two captioned a family photo series from the hospital featuring baby Baylor, his parents and big sister Georgia James, 2½.

“Georgia is so excited ‘her baby’ is finally here,” Lakin continued. “Thanks for all your thoughts, prayers and love ❤️ (The B is for my mother in law Barbara, who passed this summer. May she watch over this little one from above 👼🏼)”

Lakin and Breault revealed their baby news in April on PopTV.com, sharing a photo reminiscent of their first pregnancy announcement — in front of a theater marquee that read, “COMING SOON / THE SEQUEL ‘BABY BOY’ / SEPTEMBER 2018.” (This time, the photo including their daughter!)

“We are so thrilled to be expecting another child to welcome into our family,” Lakin told PEOPLE at the time. “We feel very fortunate to give Georgia a baby brother, whom we are certain she will teach to scribble on the walls and throw food to the dogs.”

“Now the challenge is on to agree on a great boy name — suggestions welcome!” added the Step by Step alum.

In late August — two and a half weeks after celebrating her son with a baby shower thrown by her “beautiful tribe” — the actress shared some “honest thoughts” about becoming a family of four.

“I find myself torn between the excitement of a new baby and the uncertainty of change,” she captioned a family photo from a shoot by Inda Reid. “I can’t wait to watch Georgia grow as a big sister, and I also want to cry thinking of my time being divided. Also, we’ve got a good thing going here — she’s more independent by the day and we’ve figured out our family routine.”

“At the same time, here’s a chance to do it all over again — without the fear and anxiety that first baby brings of, ‘Am I doing any of this correctly?’ ” Lakin shared. “We get to complete our family in such an awesome way and it’s a blessing. Have I mentioned I may be a tad hormonal? It’s normal to cry during Bachelor in Paradise right? 😂”