The former Step By Step actress shows off stunning photos of daughter Georgia's nursery

Inside Christine Lakin's Daughter's Southern Style Nursery: 'It's Definitely a Room That Will Grow with Her'

It’s all coming together, Step By Step!

Christine Lakin, who gave birth to daughter Georgia James in March, has been a busy bee. In between tending to her newborn daughter with husband Brandon Breault and finding time to blog about her experiences as a new mom, she has also put together a stunning nursery fit for any southern belle.

“I wanted to bring a touch of southern style to Georgia’s nursery, and love the way the peach and pink colors pop out against the gray,” Lakin, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Image zoom



Jamie Arrigo

Image zoom



Jamie Arrigo

The southern influence makes sense for the Texas-born, Georgia-raised new mom considering her daughter’s namesake and that her baby shower was peach-themed.

“The évolur crib is so beautiful,” the Mother’s Day star says. “I think it’s such a modern color for a girl’s room and the dresser construction is so exquisite with the soft closure drawers. It’s definitely a room set that will grow with her.”

She continues, “The quilt was made by my husband’s great aunt, and is such a special gift straight from the heart of the Midwest. Handmade traditions like that are so incredible and unique.”

Image zoom



Jamie Arrigo

“I found the fabric banner on Etsy, as well as the carved wood sign,” she adds. “We hung artwork by our photographer friend Jamie Arrigo, and some paintings my husband did as well.”

And it seems as if the serene sleep space is already a hit with the couple’s baby girl.

“Georgia is just starting to take in the colors and movement of her mobile, and it’s so fun to watch her change and grow every day,” the proud mom shares. “Mabel’s Labels have also helped me keep her gifts and hand-me-downs organized.”

Image zoom



Jamie Arrigo

Lakin may have bought a lot of her daughter’s nursery items new, but she also wasn’t afraid to turn to friends for other things.

“Many of my friends had girls and passed on their treasures,” she says. “Love me some recycled clothes!”